*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by printing the coaster template. Cut the templates out as rectangles, leaving plenty of space around the gray shapes.

Step 2: Carefully cut out the gray shapes of each template with a sharp craft knife. (Be sure to use a cutting mat underneath.)

Step 3: Center the cut paper template on one of the wooden circles.

Step 4: Using a paint sponge or paint brush, dab the black acrylic paint on the stencil. Be sure to hold the paper still and completely cover the shape you cut out previously. Gently pull away the stencil and set aside.

Tip: For the Ewok template, once it’s been painted on the wood circle, you can use a thin paintbrush to lightly paint fluffy fur on the ears.

Step 5: Repeat until all four designs are painted on the four wooden circles. Let the paint dry completely.

Step 6: Take the wooden pieces to a well-ventilated area and spray with the clear matte spray lacquer. Let dry.

Step 7: Cut circles out of the brown felt slightly smaller than the wood slices you paint, for a total of four.

Step 8: Hot glue the brown felt circles to the bottom of each coaster.

Your Endor coasters are now complete! You can also skip the felt step and use the small circles as mini plaques to hang on the wall, or twist in a small eye screw and thread a ribbon through to make a Christmas ornament.

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

