Spend a Day with Chewie and the Porgs with This Read-Along and Rock-Painting DIY

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by washing the rocks and letting them dry completely.

Step 2: While the rocks dry, look through the picture book and pick your favorite expressions for both Chewbacca and the porgs to use as inspiration -- or think of your own!

Step 3: Next, paint one rock completely brown for Chewbacca, and the other brown on the sides for the porg. Paint a curved, v-shaped point on the top of the porg rock. Set aside Chewbacca for now.

Step 4: Paint the middle of the porg rock with white paint and let dry.

Step 5: Next, use the black paint to make the porg’s big round eyes, smile or frown, and nose.

Step 6: Once the black paint is dry, use the white paint to make the reflections in the porg’s eyes.

Step 7: Finally, mix together the black and white paint to make grey, and add feathers to the porg’s belly.

Step 8: Let the porg dry completely.

Step 9: Now that Chewbacca is dry, use the white paint to make two half-circles for Chewie’s eyes at the top of the rock.

Step 10: Paint a small black oval for his nose and use the pink paint for his mouth.

Step 11: Use the blue paint to create Chewie’s irises, and then the black paint for the pupils.

Step 12: Paint a small oval of grey paint on the nose.

Step 13: Paint two small fangs on Chewbacca’s mouth and add reflections to his eyes with the white paint.

Step 14: Finally, use the black paint to draw Chewbacca’s fur.

Chewbacca and the porg are ready to play!

You can use these painted rocks to play hide and seek by hiding them in the grass, play pretend to reenact your favorite part of Chewie and the Porgs, or use them as decoration in your garden. They’ll all feel right at home in the great outdoors.

Chewie and the Porgs is available now.

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.