*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Begin by printing the valentine box template. Cut out the pieces for the visor and Ahsoka’s markings.

Step 2: Remove the shoebox lid from the box. Place it in the center of a sheet of orange construction paper and trace the edges.

Step 3: Place the visor template in the center of the traced lid shape. Trace the visor shape.

Step 4: Next, place the visor template in the center of the lid itself, and trace the shape. Make sure it is approximately in the same location as the shape you traced on the construction paper so that they line up when the paper is placed on top.

Step 5: Cut out the visor shapes on the orange paper and the lid with the craft knife.

Step 6: Cut out the corners of the orange paper; this will help when wrapping the shoebox lid in a moment.

Step 7: Spread glue on the lid. Carefully place the orange paper on top of the shoebox lid, lining up the visor shapes you cut out previously. Smooth the paper gently.

Step 8: Spread glue on the sides of the lid and fold down the edges of the orange paper to complete wrapping the box lid.

Step 9: Once all glue is dry, use the craft knife and scissors to clean up the cut-out visor as needed.

Step 10: Cut two strips of the orange paper, one thin and one wide. Glue the thin strip across the top of the visor and the thick strip perpendicular to the visor at the top of the lid.

Step 11: Glue the zigzag shapes on either side of the wide orange strip.

Step 12: Cut two hearts from the white construction paper. Glue them next to the two zigzag shapes.

Step 13: Cut out a piece of gray paper about ¼ the size of the box lid. Glue it on the bottom edge of the lid.

Step 14: Cut out two circles from the black paper with the 1 ½ hole punch (or simply cut circles approximately that size). Glue them on top of the gray paper on the bottom edge of the lid.

Step 15: Cut two small circles from the white construction paper and glue them to the center of the black circles.

Step 16: Cut out eight small heart shapes from the gray paper with the small heart paper punch. Glue them around the white circle. Repeat on the other black and white circle.

Step 17: Cut thin strips from the black paper and glue them along the bottom edges of the shoebox lid for a cleaner look.

Step 18: Cut grey construction paper to fit the entire bottom half of the shoebox. Glue it to cover the bottom half of the box.

Step 19: Let all glue dry.

Your Clone Wars valentine box is complete! Store your valentines, love letters from Sy Snootles, and whatever else you adore in this one-of-a-kind container.

Watch the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars beginning February 21 on Disney+.

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

