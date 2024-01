*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by cutting four square pieces of cardboard, each 13 centimeters by 13 centimeters.

Step 2: Paint one side of each square with the forest green acrylic paint. Set aside to dry.

Tip: If you use too much paint, the cardboard will warp when drying. Keep the layers thin!

Step 3: Print and cut out the Boba Fett template shapes.

Step 4: Trace the largest shape on the dark red paper and the T-shape on the black paper. Cut out the shapes.

Step 5: Cut four or five small rectangles from the dark red paper.

Step 6: Use the school glue to adhere the T-shape to the center of the maroon shape. Let dry.

Step 7: Once the paint is dry, glue the shape to one of the cardboard squares. Glue the red rectangles above it on the right edge.

Step 8: Cut two small triangles from the black and dark red paper. Glue them in the center above the visor shape, pointing away from each other, and let all glue dry.

Step 9: Hot glue the edges of the cardboard pieces together to make a box with openings on the top and bottom.

Tip: Glue the interior unpainted edges of the box so that the hot glue isn’t visible on the front.

Step 10: Next, trace the assembled box on the cardboard to make the top of the box. Cut it out.

Step 11: Cut a circle in the center of the top piece with the craft knife. Paint the piece with the forest green acrylic paint and let dry completely.

Step 12: Use the hot glue to attach the top of the box.

Step 13: Next, cut out the template for Boba Fett’s antenna piece and trace it twice on the black cardstock paper. Cut out the shapes.

Step 14: Paint a small sliver of cardboard (or a coffee stirrer or toothpick) with the silver acrylic paint. Let dry, then glue the antenna pieces to the top.

Step 15: Next, cut two rectangles with a rounded top from the cardboard, about 5 centimeters long and 3 centimeters wide.

Step 16: Cut a smaller, thinner rounded top rectangle from the cardboard.

Step 17: Paint the rounded rectangles with the tan acrylic paint and let dry.

Step 18: Add as many details as you’d like to the shapes with the black cardstock paper, white paint, and silver paint. Glue the smaller rectangle on top of one of the larger rectangles and let dry.

Step 19: Glue the stacked rectangle on the left side of the box (facing you). Hot glue the antenna to the top of that shape.

Step 20: Cut a rectangle from the dark red cardstock paper about 7 centimeters long and 4 centimeters wide. Glue it to the right side of the box.

Step 21: Glue the other rounded rectangle shape on top of the red rectangle.

Step 22: Once all glue is dry or cooled, use the forest green paint to cover any unpainted edges of the assembled box. Let dry.

Step 23: Dip the paint sponge in the silver paint and dab weathering around the edges of the box, especially the opening in the top. Let all paint dry.

Slide the completed Boba Fett box over your box of tissues, and your craft is complete!