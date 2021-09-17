Your Favorite Action Figures Can Protect Grogu With This DIY Seeing Stone

Does this look Jedi to you?
The Mandalorian brings Grogu to the planet Tython on their journey to find more allies. Now your favorite action figures can answer the Child’s call with this DIY rotating stand! The open design of this action figure stand allows you to easily change out your collection as the mood strikes.
Transform a turntable spice rack into the seeing stone and you can decide who will come to Grogu’s aid. And if you play out the scene complete with sound effects when the Empire arrives? We won’t judge.
What You’ll Need