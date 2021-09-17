ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Your Favorite Action Figures Can Protect Grogu With This DIY Seeing Stone

September 17, 2021
Kelly Knox

Does this look Jedi to you?

The Mandalorian brings Grogu to the planet Tython on their journey to find more allies. Now your favorite action figures can answer the Child’s call with this DIY rotating stand! The open design of this action figure stand allows you to easily change out your collection as the mood strikes.

Grogu in The Mandalorian Chapter 14.

Transform a turntable spice rack into the seeing stone and you can decide who will come to Grogu’s aid. And if you play out the scene complete with sound effects when the Empire arrives? We won’t judge.

What You’ll Need

  • 9” rotating spice carousel
  • 3” foam ball, cut in half
  • Tan and white acrylic paint
  • Blue glitter acrylic paint
  • Decorative moss pieces
  • Sand decorative filler
  • School glue
  • Water
  • Small spray bottle
  • Grogu meditating figure (optional)
  • Paint brush
  • Hot glue gun

Get Started!

Note: The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Begin by painting the foam ball half completely with the tan paint. Let dry.

This DIY Seeing Stone Step 2

Step 2: Dry brush or lightly dab white paint across the foam to make it look like the stone has been weathered by the sun. Let dry.

This DIY Seeing Stone Step 3

Step 3: Hot glue the stone to the center of the rotating tray.

This DIY Seeing Stone Step 4

Step 4: Spread a layer of sand across the bottom of the tray. Gently shake the tray to flatten the layer. (Keep it as smooth as possible so that action figures can stand on the sand.) Set the tray down.

Step 5: Fill about half of the spray bottle with glue and the remaining space with water. Replace the lid and shake until well mixed.

This DIY Seeing Stone Step 6

Step 6: Heavily spray the sand with the watered-down glue, making sure to cover the entire surface. (It’s okay if the stone gets sprayed.)

Step 7: Let the sand dry overnight. Once dry, gently test that all the sand is glued down. Spray any loose sand as needed and let dry again.

This DIY Seeing Stone Step 8

Step 8: Fill in the space where the seeing stone meets the sand layer with school glue. Sprinkle with sand to fill in the gap and let dry.

This DIY Seeing Stone Step 9

Step 9: Paint two parallel lines around the rock with the blue glitter paint. Paint smaller lines to form designs between them, and then let the paint dry completely.

This DIY Seeing Stone Step 10

Step 10: Next, glue small pieces of moss or grass tufts for modelmaking around the stone.

This DIY Seeing Stone Step 11

Step 11: Set a meditating Grogu on top and your seeing stone is complete.

This DIY Seeing Stone Done

Place your favorite action figures and toys around the seeing stone to keep an eye on Grogu. Slowly spin the turntable to change the view. Don’t go too fast, or they’ll be pushed away by the forcefield and fall!

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. Her writing can also be seen on Marvel, DC Comics, IGN, and more. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, games, and crafts.

