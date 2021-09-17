Your Favorite Action Figures Can Protect Grogu With This DIY Seeing Stone

Note: The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Begin by painting the foam ball half completely with the tan paint. Let dry.

Step 2: Dry brush or lightly dab white paint across the foam to make it look like the stone has been weathered by the sun. Let dry.

Step 3: Hot glue the stone to the center of the rotating tray.

Step 4: Spread a layer of sand across the bottom of the tray. Gently shake the tray to flatten the layer. (Keep it as smooth as possible so that action figures can stand on the sand.) Set the tray down.

Step 5: Fill about half of the spray bottle with glue and the remaining space with water. Replace the lid and shake until well mixed.

Step 6: Heavily spray the sand with the watered-down glue, making sure to cover the entire surface. (It’s okay if the stone gets sprayed.)

Step 7: Let the sand dry overnight. Once dry, gently test that all the sand is glued down. Spray any loose sand as needed and let dry again.

Step 8: Fill in the space where the seeing stone meets the sand layer with school glue. Sprinkle with sand to fill in the gap and let dry.

Step 9: Paint two parallel lines around the rock with the blue glitter paint. Paint smaller lines to form designs between them, and then let the paint dry completely.

Step 10: Next, glue small pieces of moss or grass tufts for modelmaking around the stone.

Step 11: Set a meditating Grogu on top and your seeing stone is complete.

Place your favorite action figures and toys around the seeing stone to keep an eye on Grogu. Slowly spin the turntable to change the view. Don’t go too fast, or they’ll be pushed away by the forcefield and fall!