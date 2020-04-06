ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Have a Ball Making Your Own Star Wars Roll Out Characters

April 6, 2020
Kelly Knox

Your favorite characters are cuter than ever with this DIY craft.

You know them, you love them, but you've never seen your favorite characters as adorable as they are in Star Wars Roll Out! Even if you don't consider yourself a crafty person, anyone can have a ball making these characters at home. If you want to take these mischievous versions of beloved Star Wars characters from the animated short series into real life, this DIY shows you how. With just paper, scissors, and glue, Star Wars Roll Out heroes can roll from the screen and on to your shelves for a one-of-a-kind, galactically cute decoration.

What You’ll Need*

  • Printed Roll Out template
  • Clean toilet paper roll
  • Rey: Brown, light brown, black, tan, pink, and blue cardstock or construction paper
  • Ben Solo: Black, tan, navy, red, pink, brown, and white cardstock or construction paper
  • Chewbacca: Brown, light brown, tan, grey, and black cardstock or construction paper
  • BB-8: White, black, grey, and orange cardstock or construction paper
  • Paper hole punch
  • Scissors
  • Glue
  • Black pen or thin marker

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

No Materials? No Problem!

All you need to make Star Wars Roll Out characters are the printed template and a toilet paper roll. Print and cut out the templates, color with markers or crayons, draw the details, and glue it all together. You’re ready to roll!

Get Started!

Star Wars Roll Out Rey

Rey

Star Wars Roll Out Rey craft step 1

Step 1: Print the template and cut the body, face, and Rey’s hair shapes.

Step 2: Begin by tracing the large circle on the light brown paper and cut it out.

Step 3: Next, trace the face template on the tan paper, and cut it out. Do the same for Rey’s hair on the dark brown paper.

Step 4: Cut two strips from the light brown paper (or a different brown if you have one).

Step 5: Cut two thin strips of the black paper and two thin strips of the dark brown paper.

Star Wars Roll Out Rey craft step 6

Step 6: Cut a half-circle bag shape from the black paper.

Step 7: Glue the light brown paper strips in an X across Rey’s body. Glue the two smaller brown strips, the straps, on top. Trim the excess around the circle shape when the glue is dry.

Star Wars Roll Out Rey craft step 8

Step 8: Next, use the hole punch to cut out two pink circles and two brown circles.

Step 9: Glue Rey’s hair to the top of her head. Glue the two small blue circles for her eyes and the pink circles for her cheeks.

Star Wars Roll Out Rey craft step 10

Step 10: Glue the straps to the bag and glue it across Rey’s body.

Step 11: Draw eyelashes and eyebrows on Rey’s face.

Star Wars Roll Out Rey craft step 12

Step 12: Glue the back of Rey’s body to the toilet paper roll tube, lining up the bottom edges. Let dry.

Star Wars Roll Out Rey craft

Step 13: Glue Rey’s head to the tube, overlapping the body slightly. Let dry and Rey is complete.

Star Wars Roll Out Ben Solo

Ben Solo

Step 1: Print the template and cut the body, face, and Ben’s hair shapes.

Step 2: Begin by tracing the large circle on the white paper and cut it out. Repeat on the navy and red paper.

Step 3: Next, trace the face template on the tan paper, and cut it out. Cut a small half-circle shape from the same paper for Ben’s collarbone.

Step 4: Trace and cut out Ben’s hair from the black paper.

Star Wars Roll Out Ben Solo craft step 5

Step 5: Cut a strip from the brown paper for Ben’s belt.

Step 6: Cut the red circle in half and glue it to the bottom of the white circle.

Step 7: Glue the brown strip across the top of the red half-circle. Let dry and trim the excess around the circle.

Star Wars Roll Out Ben Solo craft step 8

Step 8: Cut the navy circle in half. Cut the two sides of one half circle the same size to make Ben’s vest; trim the bottom edge slightly.

Step 9: Glue the two vest pieces on the top, lining up the curved edges. Glue the tan collarbone piece in the middle between them.

Star Wars Roll Out Ben Solo craft step 10

Step 10: Punch two circles from the brown paper and two circles from the pink paper.

Step 11: Glue Ben’s hair to the top of the face shape, and his eyes and cheek circles just below.

Star Wars Roll Out Ben Solo craft step 12

Step 12: Glue the back of Ben’s body to the toilet paper roll tube, lining up the bottom edges. Let dry.

Star Wars Roll Out Ben Solo craft

Step 13: Glue the face to the top of the roll, lining it up with the body, and your little Ben Solo is ready to roll.

Star Wars Roll Out Chewie

Chewbacca

Step 1: Print the template and cut the body, head, and Chewie’s face shapes.

Step 2: Begin by tracing the large circle and head shape on the brown paper and cut them out.

Step 3: Next, trace the face template on the tan paper, and cut it out.

Star Wars Roll Out Chewie craft step 4

Step 4: Cut a strip of the light brown paper; this will be Chewbacca’s bandolier.

Step 5: Punch two holes in the grey paper and one hole in the black paper for Chewie’s eyes and nose.

Step 6: Glue the face, eyes, and nose on the head shape.

Star Wars Roll Out Chewie craft step 7

Step 7: Next, cut cloud-like shapes out of the tan paper, big enough to overlap over the edges of the circle. Glue them to Chewbacca’s body.

Step 8: Trim around the edges of the body circle to clean it up.

Step 9: Cut several small rectangles from the grey paper and a thin strip of brown paper.

Star Wars Roll Out Chewie craft step 10

Step 10: Glue the grey rectangles evenly along the bandolier strip. Glue the thin brown strip in the middle and let dry.

Step 11: Glue the bandolier across Chewbacca’s body.

Step 12: Glue the back of Chewbacca’s body to the toilet paper roll tube, lining up the bottom edges. Let dry.

Star Wars Roll Out Chewie craft

Step 13: Glue the face to the top of the roll, lining it up with the body, and Chewbacca is complete!

Star Wars Roll Out BB-8

BB-8

Step 1: Print the template and cut the body and BB-8’s head shape.

Step 2: Trace the body and head shapes on the white paper and cut out.

Star Wars Roll Out BB-8 craft step 3

Step 3: Cut a small circle from the black paper. Punch a circle from the same black sheet. Glue the two circles on the head shape for BB-8’s sensors.

Step 4: Next, cut very thin strips from the orange and grey paper.

Step 5: Glue the grey strips at the top and bottom of BB-8’s head. Trim the edges when the glue is dry.

Star Wars Roll Out BB-8 craft step 6

Step 6: Glue thin orange strips on either side of the bigger black circle. Trim the edges when the glue is dry.

Step 7: Cut two very small and thin strips of white paper for BB-8’s antenna. Glue a tiny piece of black paper to one antenna and glue them both to the top of BB-8’s head.

Note: The following steps to make the designs on BB-8’s body can be tricky for young crafters. They can use orange and grey markers to draw the shapes instead!

Step 8: Cut three circles, about 3 centimeters in diameter, from the orange paper. Cut a hole in the center of each circle as evenly as possible.

Step 9: Cut small strips of the orange paper and cut them into tiny rectangles.

Star Wars Roll Out BB-8 craft step 10

Step 10: Cut three small circles from the grey paper, about 1 centimeter in diameter. 

Step 11: Glue four orange rectangles around the inside circle you cut in each orange circle. Let the glue dry.

Star Wars Roll Out BB-8 craft step 12

Step 12: Glue the grey circles on the white circle for BB-8’s body.

Step 13: Glue the orange circles on top of the grey circles you glued. Let dry.

Step 14: Glue the back of BB-8’s body to the toilet paper roll tube, lining up the bottom edges. Let dry.

Star Wars Roll Out BB-8 craft

Step 15: Glue the head to the top of the roll, lining it up with the body, and BB-8 is complete!

Catch all of your favorite Star Wars characters now on Star Wars Roll Out, on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

Watch Star Wars Roll Out below!


Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

