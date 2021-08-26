Protect Your School Supplies With This Book (Cover) of Boba Fett DIY

The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Print and cut out the Boba Fett book cover template.

Step 2: Carefully remove any handles on the bag. Cut along one creased edge to the bottom of the bag. Next, cut out the entire bottom of the bag and recycle it.

Step 3: Spread out the long sheet of paper you should now have and place the opened book in the middle of it. Fold and crease the paper over the book edges.

Step 4: Cut the paper around the book, leaving at least two inches of space on both the top and bottom and left and right sides.

Step 5: Trace and cut out the helmet detail templates on the black and dark red cardstock. Glue the black T shape on top of the red visor shape and let dry.

Step 6: Next, trace the helmet template on the front of the book cover. Cut it out of the book cover carefully.

Tip: Use a craft knife to make a slice in the center of the shape and help you get started.

Step 7: Flip over the book cover to the inside. Fold in the top and bottom edges along the creases you made earlier and tape them down.

Step 8: Draw a thin line of glue around the cut-out helmet shape as close to the edges as you can.

Step 9: Carefully press the entire sheet of olive green paper against the glue. Let dry.

Step 10: Flip the book cover to the front. Glue the black and red visor details to the helmet and let dry.

Step 11: Cut four small, thin strips from the red paper, no longer than half an inch. Line the pieces up and glue them above the visor on the right side.

Step 12: Slide the book into the front and back flaps.

Step 13: Close the book. Secure the front and back by taping the corners with red duct tape.

Note: Make sure you’re taping only paper, not the book itself!

Step 14: Decorate the cover however you’d like. Some suggestions include metallic washi tape, doodles, Star Wars stickers, and more.

Your Book (Cover) of Boba Fett is complete! Show it off at school, and maybe you’ll make a new Star Wars friend or two.

Looking for more Star Wars school supplies? Check out StarWars.com's guide to a bounty of new releases that will bring the galaxy far, far away to the classroom (and dorm room).