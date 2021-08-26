ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Protect Your School Supplies With This Book (Cover) of Boba Fett DIY

August 26, 2021
Kelly Knox

It’s just a simple craft, trying to make its way in the universe.

Going back to school means new clothes, new school supplies, and brand-new books! Hire bounty hunter Boba Fett to keep a close eye on your or your younglings' texts and gear all school year long with this DIY book cover.

“Chapter 16: The Rescue” Boba Fett

Inspired by Boba Fett’s new look in The Mandalorian (and the title of the upcoming Disney+ Original Series The Book of Boba Fett), this craft turns an old grocery bag and colorful paper into a Star Wars book cover that’s unique.

What You’ll Need

  • Book cover template
  • Clean paper grocery bag
  • Olive green, dark red, and black cardstock or construction paper
  • Thin red duct tape
  • Metallic or other colorful washi tape
  • Masking tape
  • Scissors
  • Glue

Get Started!

The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Print and cut out the Boba Fett book cover template.

The Book (Cover) of Boba Fett step 2

Step 2: Carefully remove any handles on the bag. Cut along one creased edge to the bottom of the bag. Next, cut out the entire bottom of the bag and recycle it.

Step 3: Spread out the long sheet of paper you should now have and place the opened book in the middle of it. Fold and crease the paper over the book edges.

The Book (Cover) of Boba Fett step 4

Step 4: Cut the paper around the book, leaving at least two inches of space on both the top and bottom and left and right sides.

Step 5: Trace and cut out the helmet detail templates on the black and dark red cardstock. Glue the black T shape on top of the red visor shape and let dry.

The Book (Cover) of Boba Fett step 6

Step 6: Next, trace the helmet template on the front of the book cover. Cut it out of the book cover carefully.

Tip: Use a craft knife to make a slice in the center of the shape and help you get started.

Step 7: Flip over the book cover to the inside. Fold in the top and bottom edges along the creases you made earlier and tape them down.

Step 8: Draw a thin line of glue around the cut-out helmet shape as close to the edges as you can.

The Book (Cover) of Boba Fett step 9

Step 9: Carefully press the entire sheet of olive green paper against the glue. Let dry.

Step 10: Flip the book cover to the front. Glue the black and red visor details to the helmet and let dry.

The Book (Cover) of Boba Fett step 11

Step 11: Cut four small, thin strips from the red paper, no longer than half an inch. Line the pieces up and glue them above the visor on the right side.

The Book (Cover) of Boba Fett step 12

Step 12: Slide the book into the front and back flaps.

The Book (Cover) of Boba Fett step 13

Step 13: Close the book. Secure the front and back by taping the corners with red duct tape.

Note: Make sure you’re taping only paper, not the book itself!

The Book (Cover) of Boba Fett step 14

Step 14: Decorate the cover however you’d like. Some suggestions include metallic washi tape, doodles, Star Wars stickers, and more.

The Book (Cover) of Boba Fett

Your Book (Cover) of Boba Fett is complete! Show it off at school, and maybe you’ll make a new Star Wars friend or two.

Looking for more Star Wars school supplies? Check out StarWars.com's guide to a bounty of new releases that will bring the galaxy far, far away to the classroom (and dorm room).

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. Her writing can also be seen on Marvel, DC Comics, IGN, and more. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, games, and crafts.

