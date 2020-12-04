Craft Your Own IG-11 This Hanukkah With a DIY Dreidel

When it's dry and ready, with the dreidel you shall play.
The moment IG-11 leaps into action in the unforgettable first episode of The Mandalorian, he twists and spins with the grace of a dancer. To honor the assassin-droid-turned-nurse-droid, you can make a spinning dreidel -- or a "droidel" in this instance -- inspired by his shiny silver countenance this holiday season.
A wooden dreidel and paint are all you need to play a Mandalorian-inspired game this Hanukkah -- including the rules of the game below! But first, here’s the how-to to handcraft your very own IG-11. (Kuiil would be proud.)
What You’ll Need*