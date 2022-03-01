ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Jennifer Heddle

Jennifer Heddle is senior editor of adult fiction (novels, comic books, roleplaying games) at Lucasfilm. She has been in genre publishing for over 15 years, working previously at Simon & Schuster and Penguin. As a lifelong Star Wars fan, working on Star Wars fiction is a dream come true. She is originally from New York City but currently resides in Alameda, California, where she spends much of her time missing New York bagels.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Seeing A New Hope in the theater in 1977, then splashing around in my pool afterward, pretending it was the Death Star exploding.
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Princess Leia Organa
FAVORITE SCENE
Han and Leia’s first kiss in The Empire Strikes Back.
  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    5 Reasons You Should Try the Star Wars: The High Republic Middle Grade Novels

    March 1, 2022

    March 1, 2022

    Mar 1

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

    5 Reasons to Check Out Resistance Reborn

    November 1, 2019

    November 1, 2019

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    How the Solo: A Star Wars Story Novel Expands on the Film – Exclusive Excerpts

    August 22, 2018

    August 22, 2018

    Aug 22

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    4 Reasons Canto Bight Is an Essential Read

    December 8, 2017

    December 8, 2017

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    6 Reasons to Be Very Excited for Aftermath: Empire's End

    February 17, 2017

    February 17, 2017

    Feb 17

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    6 Reasons Catalyst is Essential Reading if You Plan to See Rogue One

    November 11, 2016

    November 11, 2016

    Nov 11

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    7 Ways Aftermath: Life Debt Is Even Better Than Aftermath

    July 28, 2016

    July 28, 2016

    Jul 28

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    From Princess to General: Talkin' Leia and Bloodline with Claudia Gray

    May 20, 2016

    May 20, 2016

    May 20

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    8 Reasons Star Wars: Bloodline Will Be Essential Reading

    April 26, 2016

    April 26, 2016

    Apr 26

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    What Happened After Endor? Find Out in Star Wars: Aftermath

    March 17, 2015

    March 17, 2015

    Mar 17

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Dark Side Greatness of Marvel's Darth Vader

    February 13, 2015

    February 13, 2015

    Feb 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Marvel, Lucasfilm, and a New Era of Star Wars Comics

    January 10, 2015

    January 10, 2015

    Jan 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars Books Holiday Gift Guide

    December 12, 2014

    December 12, 2014

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    A New Dawn for Star Wars Storytelling

    September 5, 2014

    September 5, 2014

    Sep 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Rebel Heist: Seeing Star Wars Icons from a Certain Point of View

    June 28, 2014

    June 28, 2014

    Jun 28

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars Books Perfect for Dad (Even if He’s a Sith)

    June 13, 2014

    June 13, 2014

    Jun 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Original Trilogy Novelizations: A Look Back

    May 30, 2014

    May 30, 2014

    May 30

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    And the Star Wars Expanded Universe Award Goes to...

    May 16, 2014

    May 16, 2014

    May 16

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Soap and Space Operas, Quartermaines and Skywalkers

    April 4, 2014

    April 4, 2014

    Apr 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Empire Striketh Back: Shakespeare Meeteth a Galaxy Far, Far Away

    March 21, 2014

    March 21, 2014

    Mar 21

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Capturing Han Solo in Star Wars: Honor Among Thieves

    March 11, 2014

    March 11, 2014

    Mar 11

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Brilliance of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi

    February 24, 2014

    February 24, 2014

    Feb 24

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Keeping Star Wars Secrets, Whether We Know Them or Not

    February 7, 2014

    February 7, 2014

    Feb 7

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Hoth: Wish You Were Here?

    January 24, 2014

    January 24, 2014

    Jan 24

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Feeling the Dark Side: Star Wars Villains We Love to Love

    January 10, 2014

    January 10, 2014

    Jan 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Season's Readings: Star Wars Books Gift Guide

    December 18, 2013

    December 18, 2013

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    From Han to Thrawn: Celebrating the Force-Free Characters of Star Wars

    November 1, 2013

    November 1, 2013

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Success of Star Wars: Kenobi

    September 20, 2013

    September 20, 2013

    Sep 20

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Marvel's Star Wars Comics: More Than Just a Big Green Rabbit

    August 14, 2013

    August 14, 2013

    Aug 14

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SDCC 2013: Star Wars Books Panel

    July 23, 2013

    July 23, 2013

    Jul 23

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Why Leia Is Awesome

    June 28, 2013

    June 28, 2013

    Jun 28

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Disney and Star Wars: When Geek Worlds Collide

    June 14, 2013

    June 14, 2013

    Jun 14

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Star Wars Feel: Storytelling Hallmarks of a Galaxy Far, Far Away

    April 24, 2013

    April 24, 2013

    Apr 24

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars RPGs: Taking a First Step Into a Larger World

    March 27, 2013

    March 27, 2013

    Mar 27

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Balancing the Force as a Star Wars Book Editor and Fangirl

    February 28, 2013

    February 28, 2013

    Feb 28

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Han and Leia: Why They're Perfect Together

    February 13, 2013

    February 13, 2013

    Feb 13

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved