Jennifer Heddle is senior editor of adult fiction (novels, comic books, roleplaying games) at Lucasfilm. She has been in genre publishing for over 15 years, working previously at Simon & Schuster and Penguin. As a lifelong Star Wars fan, working on Star Wars fiction is a dream come true. She is originally from New York City but currently resides in Alameda, California, where she spends much of her time missing New York bagels.
5 Reasons You Should Try the Star Wars: The High Republic Middle Grade Novels
March 1, 2022
5 Reasons to Check Out Resistance Reborn
November 1, 2019
How the Solo: A Star Wars Story Novel Expands on the Film – Exclusive Excerpts
August 22, 2018
4 Reasons Canto Bight Is an Essential Read
December 8, 2017
6 Reasons to Be Very Excited for Aftermath: Empire's End
February 17, 2017
6 Reasons Catalyst is Essential Reading if You Plan to See Rogue One
November 11, 2016
7 Ways Aftermath: Life Debt Is Even Better Than Aftermath
July 28, 2016
From Princess to General: Talkin' Leia and Bloodline with Claudia Gray
May 20, 2016
8 Reasons Star Wars: Bloodline Will Be Essential Reading
April 26, 2016
What Happened After Endor? Find Out in Star Wars: Aftermath
March 17, 2015
The Dark Side Greatness of Marvel's Darth Vader
February 13, 2015
Marvel, Lucasfilm, and a New Era of Star Wars Comics
January 10, 2015
Star Wars Books Holiday Gift Guide
December 12, 2014
A New Dawn for Star Wars Storytelling
September 5, 2014
Rebel Heist: Seeing Star Wars Icons from a Certain Point of View
June 28, 2014
Star Wars Books Perfect for Dad (Even if He’s a Sith)
June 13, 2014
Original Trilogy Novelizations: A Look Back
May 30, 2014
And the Star Wars Expanded Universe Award Goes to...
May 16, 2014
Soap and Space Operas, Quartermaines and Skywalkers
April 4, 2014
The Empire Striketh Back: Shakespeare Meeteth a Galaxy Far, Far Away
March 21, 2014
Capturing Han Solo in Star Wars: Honor Among Thieves
March 11, 2014
The Brilliance of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi
February 24, 2014
Keeping Star Wars Secrets, Whether We Know Them or Not
February 7, 2014
Hoth: Wish You Were Here?
January 24, 2014
Feeling the Dark Side: Star Wars Villains We Love to Love
January 10, 2014
Season's Readings: Star Wars Books Gift Guide
December 18, 2013
From Han to Thrawn: Celebrating the Force-Free Characters of Star Wars
November 1, 2013
The Success of Star Wars: Kenobi
September 20, 2013
Marvel's Star Wars Comics: More Than Just a Big Green Rabbit
August 14, 2013
SDCC 2013: Star Wars Books Panel
July 23, 2013
Why Leia Is Awesome
June 28, 2013
Disney and Star Wars: When Geek Worlds Collide
June 14, 2013
The Star Wars Feel: Storytelling Hallmarks of a Galaxy Far, Far Away
April 24, 2013
Star Wars RPGs: Taking a First Step Into a Larger World
March 27, 2013
Balancing the Force as a Star Wars Book Editor and Fangirl
February 28, 2013
Han and Leia: Why They're Perfect Together
February 13, 2013
