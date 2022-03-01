Jennifer Heddle is senior editor of adult fiction (novels, comic books, roleplaying games) at Lucasfilm. She has been in genre publishing for over 15 years, working previously at Simon & Schuster and Penguin. As a lifelong Star Wars fan, working on Star Wars fiction is a dream come true. She is originally from New York City but currently resides in Alameda, California, where she spends much of her time missing New York bagels.