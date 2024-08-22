In Music By John Williams, A New Documentary Chronicles the Maestro

The film, a comprehensive look at the prolific life and career of the Star Wars composer, will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ later this year.

A new documentary film arriving later this year will chronicle the life and legendary career of John Williams, the visionary composer behind many of the most iconic film soundtracks in history.

Today the American Film Institute (AFI) announced Music By John Williams, from Lucasfilm Ltd., Amblin Documentaries, and Imagine Documentaries, which will debut with a world premiere at AFI Fest on October 23, before a limited theatrical run. You can also watch Music By John Williams when it arrives on Disney+ on November 1.

Among Williams many credits and accolades, including an astounding 54 Oscar nominations and five wins, the maestro served as composer for the original Star Wars score and all nine films in the Skywalker saga, from Star Wars: A New Hope through Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, plus Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Beginning with his early days as a jazz pianist, the documentary celebrates Williams’ countless contributions to the moving image arts, music for the concert stage as well as his indelible impact on popular culture, including scoring the Indiana Jones films and countless other classics.



The documentary features interviews with Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Kate Capshaw, Gustavo Dudamel, J.J. Abrams, Chris Martin, Ron Howard, Chris Columbus, George Lucas, Itzhak Perlman, Lawrence Kasdan, Yo-Yo Ma, Ke Huy Quan, James Mangold, Alan Silvestri, David Newman, Thomas Newman, Seth MacFarlane, Anne-Sophie Mutter, and Branford Marsalis, whose lives have been touched by Williams’ timeless music. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, the documentary is produced by Steven Spielberg, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Laurent Bouzereau, with Markus Keith and Michael Rosenberg serving as executive producers.

"It’s no exaggeration to say that John Williams is the greatest film composer of all time," Kennedy says. "His music has transcended cinema and become a part of our global culture, touching the hearts of billions, both young and old. John’s music has done as much to keep classical music alive as it has to shape the world of film."

As a child growing up in France, Bouzereau says John Williams had a profound impact on his childhood. "His scores made me fall in love with music, and made me realize at a very young age, the power that a score had on cinematic storytelling," Bouzereau adds. "This was an important story to tell, not only because it is about one of the greatest composers of all time, but because of the message it carries about the survival of orchestral music, and musicians."

In 2016, Williams was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award and became the first composer to receive the honor for a career in film.

Watch Music By John Williams when it arrives on Disney+ on November 1.