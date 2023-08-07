New Ahsoka Character Posters Debut

Check out the collection of digital posters featuring heroes and villains from the upcoming Disney+ series.

Ahsoka and friends (and enemies) are here.

The two-episode premiere of Ahsoka arrives August 23 on Disney+, and we have a new look at some of the series’ heroes and villains! Lucasfilm and Disney released today new Ahsoka character posters, featuring striking portraits of Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati. You can see the posters in the gallery below: