SDCC 2023: See Ahsoka Props and Costumes from the Lucasfilm Pavilion

Check out photos of stunning artifacts from the upcoming Disney+ series.
At San Diego Comic-Con 2023, fans are getting a sneak peek at the world of Ahsoka. The Lucasfilm Pavilion is hosting an exhibit of props, costumes, and behind-the-scenes elements from the series, arriving August 23 on Disney+. Among the many items on display are an adorable Loth-cat puppet, Ahsoka maquette, and Sabine’s grand mural of the Ghost crew — originally seen in Star Wars Rebels and recreated for the show. If you couldn’t make it to SDCC, StarWars.com has you covered: browse the gallery below to see the Ahsoka showcase for yourself!