ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SDCC 2023: See Ahsoka Props and Costumes from the Lucasfilm Pavilion

July 21, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Check out photos of stunning artifacts from the upcoming Disney+ series.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2023, fans are getting a sneak peek at the world of Ahsoka. The Lucasfilm Pavilion is hosting an exhibit of props, costumes, and behind-the-scenes elements from the series, arriving August 23 on Disney+. Among the many items on display are an adorable Loth-cat puppet, Ahsoka maquette, and Sabine’s grand mural of the Ghost crew — originally seen in Star Wars Rebels and recreated for the show. If you couldn’t make it to SDCC, StarWars.com has you covered: browse the gallery below to see the Ahsoka showcase for yourself!

  • Ahsoka Tano maquette (Design by Darren Marshall)

  • Loth-cat (Built by: Legacy Effects)

  Loth-cat (Built by: Legacy Effects)

  • Marrok's lightsaber hilt (Josh Roth, property master)

  • Ahsoka's starship (T-6 Jedi Shuttle) (Built by: John Goodson)

  Ahsoka's starship (T-6 Jedi Shuttle) (Built by: John Goodson)

  • Ahsoka's starship (T-6 Jedi Shuttle) (Built by: John Goodson)

  • Shin Hati's lightsaber hilt (Josh Roth, property master)

  Shin Hati's lightsaber hilt (Josh Roth, property master)

  • Baylon Skoll's lightsaber hilt (Josh Roth, property master)

  Baylon Skoll's lightsaber hilt (Josh Roth, property master)

  • Sabine Wren's lightsaber hilt (Josh Roth, property master)

  Sabine Wren's lightsaber hilt (Josh Roth, property master)

  • Sabine Wren's helmet (Shawna Trpcic, costume designer)

  Sabine Wren's helmet (Shawna Trpcic, costume designer)

  • Ahsoka Tano's lightsaber hilts (Josh Roth, property master)

  • Chopper (Josh Roth, property master / Built by: Jeff Jingle)

  Chopper (Josh Roth, property master / Built by: Jeff Jingle)

  • Ahsoka Tano (Shawna Trpcic, costume designer)

  Ahsoka Tano (Shawna Trpcic, costume designer)

  • Ahsoka Tano (Shawna Trpcic, costume designer)

  • As seen in the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka; this mural, created by Sabine Wren, depicts the heroic crew of the Ghost who helped free the world of Lothal from the grip of the Empire.

  As seen in the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka; this mural, created by Sabine Wren, depicts the heroic crew of the Ghost who helped free the world of Lothal from the grip of the Empire.

    • Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

    For more on Ahsoka, check out the latest trailer and StarWars.com’s recap of the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 panel dedicated to the series.

    SDCC 2023

