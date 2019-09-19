STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Vader Immortal: Episode I

Step inside a galaxy far, far away with Vader Immortal: Episode I. You are a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series- Episode I Official Trailer

Fate has chosen YOU. Stand at the center of an incredible Star Wars story from ILMxLAB for Oculus Quest and Rift headsets.

Vader Immortal Episode I | Teaser Gallery

