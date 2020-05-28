ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Announcing Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, a New VR Experience Coming Later This Year

May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020

The upcoming action-adventure title from ILMxLAB will connect to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Get ready for an adventure on the planet of Batuu -- in stunning virtual reality.

Today, ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, announced that it is developing Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, a new action-adventure virtual reality experience, in collaboration with Oculus Studios. Coming later this year, the experience connects to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the epic new land at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

"We are so excited for fans to step into Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge later this year,” said Vicki Dobbs Beck, ILMxLAB executive-in-charge. “This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by extending the lore around Black Spire Outpost, it represents another meaningful step in ILMxLAB’s quest to transition  from storytelling -- one-way communication -- to storyLIVING, where you’re inside a world making consequential choices that drive your experience forward."

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, taking place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and set on the outskirts of Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story will feature both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars galaxy with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike. Check out the official logo and concept art by Chris Voy from the experience below!

Tales from the Galaxy's Edge logoTales from the Galaxy's Edge concept art

“The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are thrilled fans will have an opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge,” said Scott Trowbridge, Walt Disney Imagineering creative executive. “Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks.”

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge.

