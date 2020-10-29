Temple of Darkness Trailer | Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Part of the greater Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge experience, Temple of Darkness is an immersive VR story set hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Thanks to the storytelling skills of Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), an Azumel bartender with a cantina on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost, players will step into the role of Jedi Padawan Ady Sun'Zee (Ellie Araiza) to work alongside Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz) to confront the darkness that now lurks within the temple walls -- and within herself.