ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge -- Last Call Trailer and New Details Revealed

September 2, 2021
September 2, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Check out the new full trailer and more from ILMxLAB’s upcoming VR experience, arriving September 15.

Dok-Ondar’s final assignment for you is almost here, and there’s lots of new intel to help prepare for the adventure.

ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, revealed today a full gameplay trailer and new details for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge -- Last Call. You can check out the trailer below, featuring the biggest look yet at the final installment of the Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge virtual reality series, now confirmed to arrive September 15 on Oculus Quest.


In addition, ILMxLAB revealed several new characters in Last Call and the talent bringing them to life, including Hondo Ohnaka voiced by Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog); Neeva voiced by Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Dreamgirls, Them); stormtrooper leader Lt. Gauge voiced by Daman Mills (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Final Fantasy VII Remake); gangster Boggs Triff voiced by Darin DePaul (Spider-man, Shazam!); and assassin droid IG-88 voiced by Rhys Darby (Yes Man, Flight of the Conchords). Ady Sun'Zee (Ellie Araiza) makes a return, as will familiar Star Wars characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels). Last Call also includes the previously announced Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), Lens Kamo (Karla Crome) and Baron Attsmun (Mark Rolston).

In Last Call, Batuu’s resident grouchy antiquities dealer Dok-Ondar will look to players, once again in the role of a droid-repair technician turned adventurer, to secure some valuable relics. Players will experience two new Tales as they journey to recover these mysterious artifacts.

For more on Last Call, check out StarWars.com’s teaser trailer interview with director Jose Perez III and kickoff feature.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge -- Last Call arrives September 15 for the Oculus Quest platform for $9.99, or a total of $34.99 for the full experience. 

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ILMxLAB

ILMxLAB Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

    Exciting Combat, New Enemies, and More in Official Trailer for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

    February 15, 2023

    February 15, 2023

    Feb 15

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Available to Pre-Order Now

    November 20, 2022

    November 20, 2022

    Nov 20

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Return to Batuu with Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

    September 13, 2022

    September 13, 2022

    Sep 13

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

    SWCA 2022: The Women of ILMxLAB Discuss Their Career Journeys

    May 29, 2022

    May 29, 2022

    May 29

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

    SWCA 2022: 5 Highlights from ILMxLAB's Making of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Panel

    May 28, 2022

    May 28, 2022

    May 28

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2021

    December 22, 2021

    December 22, 2021

    Dec 22

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Get Ready for “Indiana Jones Meets Star Wars” in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge -- Last Call

    August 11, 2021

    August 11, 2021

    Aug 11

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    In Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge - Part II, Dok-Ondar Has a Job for You

    April 22, 2021

    April 22, 2021

    Apr 22

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved