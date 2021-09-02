Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge -- Last Call Trailer and New Details Revealed

Check out the new full trailer and more from ILMxLAB’s upcoming VR experience, arriving September 15.

Dok-Ondar’s final assignment for you is almost here, and there’s lots of new intel to help prepare for the adventure.

ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, revealed today a full gameplay trailer and new details for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge -- Last Call. You can check out the trailer below, featuring the biggest look yet at the final installment of the Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge virtual reality series, now confirmed to arrive September 15 on Oculus Quest.



In addition, ILMxLAB revealed several new characters in

Last Call

and the talent bringing them to life, including

Hondo Ohnaka voiced by Jim Cummings (

Winnie the Pooh

,

Aladdin

,

The Princess and the Frog

); Neeva voiced by Anika Noni Rose (

The Princess and the Frog

,

Dreamgirls

,

Them

); stormtrooper leader Lt. Gauge voiced by Daman Mills (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Final Fantasy VII Remake)

;

gangster Boggs Triff voiced by Darin DePaul (Spider-man, Shazam!); and assassin droid

IG-88 voiced by Rhys Darby (Yes Man, Flight of the Conchords).

Ady Sun'Zee (Ellie Araiza) makes a return, as will familiar

Star Wars

characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels).

Last Call

also includes the previously announced Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), Lens Kamo (Karla Crome) and Baron

Attsmun

(Mark Rolston).

In Last Call, Batuu’s resident grouchy antiquities dealer Dok-Ondar will look to players, once again in the role of a droid-repair technician turned adventurer, to secure some valuable relics. Players will experience two new Tales as they journey to recover these mysterious artifacts.

For more on Last Call, check out StarWars.com’s teaser trailer interview with director Jose Perez III and kickoff feature.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge -- Last Call arrives September 15 for the Oculus Quest platform for $9.99, or a total of $34.99 for the full experience.