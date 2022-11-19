ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Available to Pre-Order Now

November 20, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The Batuu-based VR experience will arrive exclusively on PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023!

Seezelslak the storyteller is back.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition will arrive exclusively on PlayStation VR2 as a launch title on February 22, 2023. Pre-order the action-adventure virtual reality experience from ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive storytelling studio, now on the PlayStation Store.

To celebrate, new key art for the experience has been released, featuring many of the characters that are central to the story, including fan-favorites Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), Mubo (Matthew Wood), R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), and Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings), as well as the stormtrooper commanding officer Lt. Gauge (Daman Mills) and the Guavian Death Gang cell leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson).

Learn more about the newest edition of the immersive VR experience by visiting ILMxLAB.com/Tales.

