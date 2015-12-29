In the final years of the Republic, the most important city of Naboo’s Gungans was Otoh Gunga, located beneath the waters of Lake Paonga. After the Trade Federation invaded Naboo, Gungan leader Boss Nass refused to help the planet’s human settlers, believing the war wouldn’t affect the his people. But the droid armies drove the Gungans from their city, leaving Nass more receptive to an alliance with Queen Amidala. Together, Gungans and humans helped free Naboo.

During the Clone Wars, Gungan leader Boss Lyonie fell under the influence of Rish Loo, a devious minister secretly allied with the Separatists. Loo pushed the Gungans to break their alliance with the Naboo, but was thwarted by the efforts of Jar Jar Binks, Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala.