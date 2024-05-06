Get Ready for Darth Jar Jar, TIE-Wings, and More in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

The four-piece animated special, arriving September 13 on Disney+, will reimagine the Star Wars galaxy like never before.

The Star Wars galaxy is getting shaken up in a whole new way.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, a “four-piece” animated special coming to Disney+ on September 13. In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact called the Cornerstone from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together. Check out the teaser trailer below!

The teaser offers a glimpse of the creative and hilarious mashups within LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, including Ewok bounty hunters, Geonosian Jedi, and, amazingly, Darth Jar Jar voiced by Ahmed Best (“Mesa going to hurt yousa!” is a definite highlight), along with the Dark Falcon.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been twenty-five years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group began,” says executive producer James Waugh. “In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy’s elements in any way they can conceive… and build. It’s with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I’ve had the fortune of working with, we’ve mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together.”