Get Ready for Darth Jar Jar, TIE-Wings, and More in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

May 6, 2024
StarWars.com Team

The four-piece animated special, arriving September 13 on Disney+, will reimagine the Star Wars galaxy like never before.

The Star Wars galaxy is getting shaken up in a whole new way.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, a “four-piece” animated special coming to Disney+ on September 13. In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact called the Cornerstone from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together. Check out the teaser trailer below!

The teaser offers a glimpse of the creative and hilarious mashups within LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, including Ewok bounty hunters, Geonosian Jedi, and, amazingly, Darth Jar Jar voiced by Ahmed Best (“Mesa going to hurt yousa!” is a definite highlight), along with the Dark Falcon.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been twenty-five years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group began,” says executive producer James Waugh. “In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy’s elements in any way they can conceive… and build. It’s with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I’ve had the fortune of working with, we’ve mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together.”

    • Showrunners and executive producers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit add, “The opportunity to work with LEGO and Lucasfilm to rebuild the galaxy has been a dream come true. We’ve been collecting LEGO Star Wars sets for twenty-five years, and we have approached this project with a fan’s enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick. For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of LEGO Star Wars, and for lifelong fans, you’re going to see some things that you never thought possible.” Hernandez and Samit are the forces behind acclaimed animated projects such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, and The Addams Family 2.

    LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy teaser poster

    A teaser poster has also been released, featuring the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy logo, a starfield comprised of LEGO studs, and the Cornerstone itself.

    The talented voice cast features Gaten Matarazzo (Sig Greebling), Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker).

    Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone are the executive producers. Chris Buckley directs with Daniel Cavey & Dan Langlois producing.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

    LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

