-
Gungan Bongo Submarine
Though the Gungans are naturally powerful swimmers, they do rely on submersible vehicles to travel the depths of Naboo's waters. One of their most striking technological achievements is the Gungan bongo submarine. Sporting the distinctive organic lines of Gungan technology, the bongo's manta-shaped hull is organically grown through secret Gungan techniques. Hydrostatic bubble shields keep the cockpit and cargo areas dry and filled with air. A semi-rigid assembly of tentacle-like fins spins to provide the bongo with thrust. From a distance, the bongo resembles an exotic Naboo squid or similar creature of the deep.
Locations
Dimensions
-
Length: 15.0m