The Mandalorian Wins Seven Emmy Awards

September 13, 2021
The Disney+ Original Series takes home awards for visual effects and more.

The Mandalorian's critically-acclaimed second season has been honored with seven awards in the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies in the following categories:

  • Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) -- (Chapter 13: The Jedi)
  • Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-camera Series (Half-hour) -- (Chapter 15: The Believer)
  • Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) -- (Chapter 16: The Rescue)
  • Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup -- (Chapter 13: The Jedi)
  • Outstanding Stunt Coordination
  • Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Disney+ Original Series, created by Jon Favreau, received a total of 24 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon), and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Jon Favreau, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”), among others; “Chapter 13: The Jedi” received eight separate nominations, including Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Dave Filoni).

In The Mandalorian Season 2, the titular hero continued his thrilling quest to deliver the Child -- now known as Grogu -- to the Jedi. Along the way, the Mandalorian encountered both new and fan favorite Star Wars heroes and villains, including Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), culminating in the surprise return of Luke Skywalker. Fans can go inside the making of Season 2’s memorable finale and the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back in a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

