The Mandalorian Wins Seven Emmy Awards

The Disney+ Original Series takes home awards for visual effects and more.

The Mandalorian's critically-acclaimed second season has been honored with seven awards in the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies in the following categories:



Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) -- (Chapter 13: The Jedi)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-camera Series (Half-hour) -- (Chapter 15: The Believer)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) -- (Chapter 16: The Rescue)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup -- (Chapter 13: The Jedi)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Outstanding Stunt Performance

In The Mandalorian Season 2, the titular hero continued his thrilling quest to deliver the Child -- now known as Grogu -- to the Jedi. Along the way, the Mandalorian encountered both new and fan favorite Star Wars heroes and villains, including Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), culminating in the surprise return of Luke Skywalker. Fans can go inside the making of Season 2’s memorable finale and the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back in a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian.