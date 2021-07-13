The Mandalorian Receives 24 Emmy Award Nominations

The second season of the Disney+ Original Series nabs nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and much more.
The Mandalorian’s second season was honored with 24 nominations in the 73rd Emmy Awards, it was announced today. The Disney+ Original Series, created by Jon Favreau, is a contender for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon), and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Jon Favreau, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”), among others; “Chapter 13: The Jedi” received eight separate nominations, including Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Dave Filoni).
"The Mandalorian team is beyond thrilled to be recognized for a second year in a row," says Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm."I am so proud of Jon and Dave, as well as the incredible team within Lucasfilm, ILM, and our amazing cast and crew."
"It is an honor for the show to be nominated. We especially appreciate the artists and craftspeople being recognized for their contributions in bringing The Mandalorian to life. Congratulations to our cast and crew, and to our partners at Disney+ and Lucasfilm," says Jon Favreau, creator and executive producer of The Mandalorian. "Thank you to the Television Academy from all of us."
"I'm just so thrilled for the entire team," says Dave Filoni, executive producer of The Mandalorian. "To receive 24 nominations is beyond what anyone could imagine, we really appreciate this recognition from the Academy. I am so proud of everyone involved. The Force was strong with us today."
In The Mandalorian Season 2, the titular hero continued his thrilling quest to deliver the Child -- now known as Grogu -- to the Jedi. Along the way, the Mandalorian encountered both new and fan favorite Star Wars heroes and villains, including Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), culminating in the surprise return of Luke Skywalker. Fans can go inside the making of Season 2’s memorable finale and the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back in a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, debuting August 25 on Disney+.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth
Carl Weathers as Greef Karga
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 9: The Marshal” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Director
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Doug Chiang, Production Designer
David Lazan, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Sara Halley Finn, Cinn, CSA
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 15: The Believer” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One-Hour)
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 11: The Heiress” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dylan Firshen, Editor
Erik Jessen, Additional Editor
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 15: The Believer” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jeff Seibenick, Editor
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 15: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Adam Gerstel, Editor
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist
Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist
Wendy Southard, Hairstylist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist
Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist
Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist
Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist
Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ludwig Göransson, Composer
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor
R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor
Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor
John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damn, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ryan Watson
Outstanding Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Lateef Crowder
The 73rd Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 19, on CBS and Paramount+.