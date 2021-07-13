ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

The Mandalorian Receives 24 Emmy Award Nominations

July 13, 2021
July 13, 2021

The second season of the Disney+ Original Series nabs nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and much more.

The Mandalorian’s second season was honored with 24 nominations in the 73rd Emmy Awards, it was announced today. The Disney+ Original Series, created by Jon Favreau, is a contender for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon), and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Jon Favreau, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”), among others; “Chapter 13: The Jedi” received eight separate nominations, including Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Dave Filoni).

"The Mandalorian team is beyond thrilled to be recognized for a second year in a row," says Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm."I am so proud of Jon and Dave, as well as the incredible team within Lucasfilm, ILM, and our amazing cast and crew."

"It is an honor for the show to be nominated. We especially appreciate the artists and craftspeople being recognized for their contributions in bringing The Mandalorian to life. Congratulations to our cast and crew, and to our partners at Disney+ and Lucasfilm," says Jon Favreau, creator and executive producer of The Mandalorian. "Thank you to the Television Academy from all of us."

"I'm just so thrilled for the entire team," says Dave Filoni, executive producer of The Mandalorian. "To receive 24 nominations is beyond what anyone could imagine, we really appreciate this recognition from the Academy. I am so proud of everyone involved. The Force was strong with us today."

In The Mandalorian Season 2, the titular hero continued his thrilling quest to deliver the Child -- now known as Grogu -- to the Jedi. Along the way, the Mandalorian encountered both new and fan favorite Star Wars heroes and villains, including Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), culminating in the surprise return of Luke Skywalker. Fans can go inside the making of Season 2’s memorable finale and the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back in a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, debuting August 25 on Disney+.

Luke Skywalker and Disney Gallery logo

Here is the full list of nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series 

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth
Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 9: The Marshal” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Director

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series 

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Doug Chiang, Production Designer
David Lazan, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Sara Halley Finn, Cinn, CSA

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian“Chapter 15: The Believer” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One-Hour)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Mandalorian“Chapter 11: The Heiress” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dylan Firshen, Editor
Erik Jessen, Additional Editor

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 15: The Believer” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jeff Seibenick, Editor

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 15: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Adam Gerstel, Editor

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist
Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist
Wendy Southard, Hairstylist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist
Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist
Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist
Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist
Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ludwig Göransson, Composer

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor
R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie 

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor
Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor
John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damn, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ryan Watson

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Lateef Crowder

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 19, on CBS and Paramount+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time. 

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #DisneyPlus, #ThisWeek

Lucasfilm The Mandalorian Disney+ ThisWeek

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved