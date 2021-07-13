The Mandalorian Receives 24 Emmy Award Nominations

The second season of the Disney+ Original Series nabs nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and much more.

The Mandalorian’s second season was honored with 24 nominations in the 73rd Emmy Awards, it was announced today. The Disney+ Original Series, created by Jon Favreau, is a contender for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon), and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Jon Favreau, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”), among others; “Chapter 13: The Jedi” received eight separate nominations, including Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Dave Filoni).

"The Mandalorian team is beyond thrilled to be recognized for a second year in a row," says Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm."I am so proud of Jon and Dave, as well as the incredible team within Lucasfilm, ILM, and our amazing cast and crew."

"It is an honor for the show to be nominated. We especially appreciate the artists and craftspeople being recognized for their contributions in bringing The Mandalorian to life. Congratulations to our cast and crew, and to our partners at Disney+ and Lucasfilm," says Jon Favreau, creator and executive producer of The Mandalorian. "Thank you to the Television Academy from all of us."

"I'm just so thrilled for the entire team," says Dave Filoni, executive producer of The Mandalorian. "To receive 24 nominations is beyond what anyone could imagine, we really appreciate this recognition from the Academy. I am so proud of everyone involved. The Force was strong with us today."

In The Mandalorian Season 2, the titular hero continued his thrilling quest to deliver the Child -- now known as Grogu -- to the Jedi. Along the way, the Mandalorian encountered both new and fan favorite Star Wars heroes and villains, including Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), culminating in the surprise return of Luke Skywalker. Fans can go inside the making of Season 2’s memorable finale and the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back in a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, debuting August 25 on Disney+.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 9: The Marshal” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jon Favreau, Director

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jon Favreau

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer

Doug Chiang, Production Designer

David Lazan, Art Director

Amanda Serino, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Sara Halley Finn, Cinn, CSA

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 15: The Believer” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One-Hour)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Baz Idoine, Director of Photography

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 11: The Heiress” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dylan Firshen, Editor

Erik Jessen, Additional Editor

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 15: The Believer” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jeff Seibenick, Editor

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 15: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Adam Gerstel, Editor

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist

Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist

Wendy Southard, Hairstylist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist

Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist

Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist

Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist

Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist

Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist

Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

James Spencer, ADR Editor

Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor

R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Foley Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Jana Vance, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Stephen Urata, Re-Recording mixer

Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer

Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor

Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer

Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor

Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor

John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Enrico Damn, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor

John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ryan Watson

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 16: The Rescue” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lateef Crowder

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 19, on CBS and Paramount+.