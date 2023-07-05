Burryaga’s Fate and More Reveals on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

Plus, see new cover art featuring Marchion Ro, and get a hint at what’s to come for other Phase I characters returning for Phase III later this year!

Long have we waited…to find out if Burryaga survived the fall of the Starlight Beacon.

And today on Star Wars: The High Republic Show, host Krystina Arielle revealed that Burry’s story continues in a the new anthology Tales of Light and Life, which will be first-to-market at San Diego Comic-Con July 20-23.

That’s right. Burry lives! And the Disney Lucasfilm Press booth within the Lucasfilm pavilion will even be handing out buttons to celebrate the occasion during SDCC.

Then this November, Marvel will relaunch the Star Wars: The High Republic flagship comic with new stories written by Cavan Scott and art by Ario Anindito and Mark Morales! The series reunites fans with Jedi Knight Keeve Trennis, who we’ll find to be older and a bit wiser a year after the events of Starlight’s fall. To see the cover and even more reveals, keep your eyes on StarWars.com for SDCC news later this month, or join the audience at the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel on Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m. PST in room 7 AB to hear from authors Justina Ireland, George Mann, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule in person!



But while we wait, today we have the cover of author George Mann’s The Eye of Darkness, the first book to be released in Phase III of The High Republic books and comics. With art by Grant Griffin, the cover shows Marchion Ro, leader of the Nihil, ruling with an iron fist and Loden Greatstorm’s lightsaber.



Read the official description for the book below, then get ready for the beginning of the end with Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic later this year.

The galaxy is divided. Following the shocking destruction of Starlight Beacon, the Nihil establish an impenetrable barrier called the Stormwall around part of the Outer Rim, where Marchion Ro rules and his followers wreak havoc at his every whim. Jedi trapped behind enemy lines, including Avar Kriss, must fight to help the worlds being pillaged by the Nihil while staying one step ahead of the marauders and their Nameless terrors.

Outside of the Nihil’s so-called Occlusion Zone, Elzar Mann, Bell Zettifar, and the other Jedi work alongside the Republic to reach the worlds that have been cut off from the rest of the galaxy. But every attempt to breach the Stormwall has failed, and even communication across the barrier is impossible. For both Elzar and Bell, their failures and losses weigh heavily upon them as they search desperately for a solution.

But even if the Republic and Jedi forces manage to breach the Stormwall, how can the Jedi ever fight back against the Nameless creatures that prey on the Jedi’s connection to the Force? And what other horrors does Marchion Ro have in store? As desperation for both the Jedi and the Republic grows, any hope of reuniting the galaxy could be all but extinguished….



Check out these reveals and more news on the latest episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!