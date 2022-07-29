ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

New Phase II Concepts and Covers Revealed on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

July 29, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Plus, get a closer look at the opening crawl for Phase II.

The next phase of Star Wars: The High Republic storytelling is just a few months away! Last week at San Diego Comic-Con, we got our first look at covers and interior pages from several comics and the forthcoming audio original, Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha.

And today on a brand-new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show, our host Krystina Arielle revealed variant covers from the relaunch of Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic and new concept art for two characters we'll meet during Phase II of the initiative.

Axel Greylark concept art

First seen in Zorida Córdova’s Convergence, we have your first look at the chancellor's son, Axel Greylark, with art by MinJi Yoon.

Jedi Knight Silandra Sho concept art

And from the forthcoming Quest for the Hidden City, Jedi Master Silandra Sho shown here in an illustration by Jeff Thomas and based on concept art from Iain McCaig. Like her weapon of choice, Silandra views herself as a shield against evil in the galaxy.

Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic issue 2 variant cover by Rachael Scott Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic issue 2 variant cover by Rob Reis

We've also got our first glimpse at variant covers from Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic issue #2, illustrated by Rachael Stott and Rod Reis.

Phase II crawl for Star Wars: The High Republic

And because it wouldn’t be Star Wars without an opening crawl, here's a closer look at the Phase II crawl for Star Wars: The High Republic, first unveiled as a poster giveaway at SDCC.

Catch up with the latest episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

