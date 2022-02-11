The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic Announced and New Concept Art Revealed on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

Plus, we reveal the titles of three Phase II books and give you your first look inside some Wave 3 comics.

A new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show arrived today to reveal a new book collecting the art of the era and other news!

This Week! In Star Wars host Kristin Baver will be writing the upcoming book The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic, the next installment in the Abrams series taking a closer look at Star Wars designs and the stories behind them. The book will include new interviews with the five architects of The High Republic -- Claudia Gray, Daniel José Older, Justina Ireland, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule -- as well as exclusive new insights from artists including Iain McCaig, Ario Anindito, Harvey Tolibao, and many others.

But today, Star Wars: The High Republic Show Krystina Arielle gave us a glimpse inside with new concept art from the forthcoming volume.

First up, the Eye of the Storm Marchion Ro as seen in a line-up of varying ensembles.

There's also art of bookish Padawan Reath Silas, in several different options for mission attire and Jedi Master Cohmac Vitus, with and without his cloak, in formal temple garb.

Plus, we got our first look at both Pikka and Joss Adren.

Next up, we got a peak at Phase II with the reveal of three new books and one comic! Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland will co-author the young adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit. We also got the title for George Mann’s middle grade novel: Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City. Zoraida Córdova will pen the first adult novel being released by Del Rey for Phase II, Star Wars: The High Republic: Convergence. And author Claudia Gray will return to write the Dark Horse comic Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest of the Jedi. As previously announced during the High Republic anniversary special, Daniel José Older will be writing an original graphic novel for Dark Horse, and Charles Soule will be working on a Porter Engle comic for Marvel. Cavan Scott will write Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic ongoing series when it relaunches in October.

For now, to tide us over, we got our first look inside the pages of Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #15, Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2, and the new Edge of Balance #2 manga. Edge of Balance #2 hits digital on February 22 (with a print edition to follow), while The High Republic #15 and Eye of the Storm #2 arrive on March 2.

Watch the latest episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!

