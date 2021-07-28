ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

High Republic Jedi Council Revealed and More from Star Wars: The High Republic Show

July 28, 2021
July 28, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Plus, get your first look at covers and pages from Marvel and IDW comics, and a glimpse inside Showdown at the Fair.

A new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show is here and with it comes new reveals and announcements.

Yoda Lahru Pra-tre Veter

A special animated segment introduced the Jedi Council of the era, giving us our first look at many of the 12 esteemed Jedi leading the Order at the time. During the High Republic, the 12 seats on the Council consist of three Grand Masters, including Yoda, Lahru, and Pra-tre Veter.

Keaton Murag Ada-Li Carro Teri Rosason Oppo Rancisis Adampo Rana Kant Yarael Poof Jedi Master Jora Malli

There's also Keaton Murag, Ada-Li Carro, Teri Rosason, Oppo Rancisis, Adampo, Rana Kant, Yarael Poof, and Jedi Master Jora Malli, who cast the deciding vote to join the Republic Defense Coalition to hunt down The Nihil. 

Porter Engle character poster

The episode also revealed our first look at the Blade of Bardotta, Porter Engle, the Jedi Master and celebrated cook. 

Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #7 artThe High Republic #9 cover

Plus, we got a glimpse at art from Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #7, featuring a macabre version of Avar Kriss, and the reveal of a variant cover for The High Republic #9 by artist Leinil Francis Yu.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #8 cover Showdown at the Fair coverBurryaga in Showdown at the Fair.An attack from the book Showdown at the Fair.

Other cover reveals include IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #8 and a look inside George Mann’s new book for younger readers, Showdown at the Fair.

Plus we got to see a few new pages from IDW's The Monster of Temple Peak, with a longer preview available now on StarWars.com.

And the episode includes a first look inside the VIZ manga, The Edge of Balance.

Watch the latest episode of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheHighRepublic, #ThisWeek

Star Wars: The High Republic ThisWeek The High Republic Star Wars: The High Republic Show

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Strike Back in Phase III

    November 30, 2023

    November 30, 2023

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    What Is Star Wars: The High Republic?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Meet the New Heroes of Phase III

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved