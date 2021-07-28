High Republic Jedi Council Revealed and More from Star Wars: The High Republic Show

Plus, get your first look at covers and pages from Marvel and IDW comics, and a glimpse inside Showdown at the Fair.

A new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show is here and with it comes new reveals and announcements.

A special animated segment introduced the Jedi Council of the era, giving us our first look at many of the 12 esteemed Jedi leading the Order at the time. During the High Republic, the 12 seats on the Council consist of three Grand Masters, including Yoda, Lahru, and Pra-tre Veter.

There's also Keaton Murag, Ada-Li Carro, Teri Rosason, Oppo Rancisis, Adampo, Rana Kant, Yarael Poof, and Jedi Master Jora Malli, who cast the deciding vote to join the Republic Defense Coalition to hunt down The Nihil.

The episode also revealed our first look at the Blade of Bardotta, Porter Engle, the Jedi Master and celebrated cook.

Plus, we got a glimpse at art from Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #7, featuring a macabre version of Avar Kriss, and the reveal of a variant cover for The High Republic #9 by artist Leinil Francis Yu.

Other cover reveals include IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #8 and a look inside George Mann’s new book for younger readers, Showdown at the Fair.

Plus we got to see a few new pages from IDW's The Monster of Temple Peak, with a longer preview available now on StarWars.com.

And the episode includes a first look inside the VIZ manga, The Edge of Balance.

Watch the latest episode of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!

