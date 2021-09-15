ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

The Fallen Star and Other Book Covers Revealed on the Star Wars: The High Republic Show

September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Plus, get your first look at the Nihil's Quarren Commander Kara Xoo and the mysterious Doctor Mkampa.

A new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show has arrived, and this month is filled with first looks at the next wave of book covers in the Star Wars: The High Republic initiative and more.

Claudia Gray's The Fallen StarJustina Ireland's Mission to DisasterDaniel José Older's  Midnight Horizon


When Wave 3 of books and comics was announced during the San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel, it spelled dark times ahead for the Jedi in their prime, and the covers of Claudia Gray's The Fallen Star, Justina Ireland's Mission to Disaster, and Daniel José Older's Midnight Horizon do little to allay those fears.


Marvel's The High Republic: The Eye of the StormStar Wars: The High Republic #13Star Wars: Trail of Shadows #4


Host Krystina Arielle also revealed the cover of the first issue in Marvel's The High Republic: The Eye of the Storm, a two-shot comic series that will dig into the history of Marchion Ro, as well as cover art for Star Wars: The High Republic #13 and Star Wars: Trail of Shadows #4.


The Edge of Balance Volume 2


Now that VIZ Media's The Edge of Balance manga has debuted, we got our first look at Volume 2, from Shima Shinya and Older, coming in February.


IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Annual cover IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Annual Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #11 cover


We also got a glimpse at the cover of IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Annual -- which includes stories from the five architects, Charles Soule, Cavan Scott, Gray, Ireland, and Older as well as art from Sam Beck, Jason Loo, Yael Nathan, Jesse Lonegran, and Stefano Simone --  arriving this December and Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #11.


Kara Xoo Zadina Mkampa

And the episode included two brand-new character posters for the Nihil's Quarren Commander Kara Xoo and the mysterious Doctor Mkampa.

Watch the latest episode of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheHighRepublic, #ThisWeek

Star Wars: The High Republic Star Wars: The High Republic Show

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Strike Back in Phase III

    November 30, 2023

    November 30, 2023

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    What Is Star Wars: The High Republic?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Meet the New Heroes of Phase III

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic Authors on Authors: George Mann and Cavan Scott 

    November 9, 2023

    November 9, 2023

    Nov 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved