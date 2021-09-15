The Fallen Star and Other Book Covers Revealed on the Star Wars: The High Republic Show

Plus, get your first look at the Nihil's Quarren Commander Kara Xoo and the mysterious Doctor Mkampa.

A new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show has arrived, and this month is filled with first looks at the next wave of book covers in the Star Wars: The High Republic initiative and more.

When Wave 3 of books and comics was announced during the San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel, it spelled dark times ahead for the Jedi in their prime, and the covers of Claudia Gray's The Fallen Star, Justina Ireland's Mission to Disaster, and Daniel José Older's Midnight Horizon do little to allay those fears.

Host Krystina Arielle also revealed the cover of the first issue in Marvel's The High Republic: The Eye of the Storm, a two-shot comic series that will dig into the history of Marchion Ro, as well as cover art for Star Wars: The High Republic #13 and Star Wars: Trail of Shadows #4.

Now that VIZ Media's The Edge of Balance manga has debuted, we got our first look at Volume 2, from Shima Shinya and Older, coming in February .

We also got a glimpse at the cover of IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Annual -- which includes stories from the five architects, Charles Soule, Cavan Scott, Gray, Ireland, and Older as well as art from Sam Beck, Jason Loo, Yael Nathan, Jesse Lonegran, and Stefano Simone -- arriving this December and Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #11.

And the episode included two brand-new character posters for the Nihil's Quarren Commander Kara Xoo and the mysterious Doctor Mkampa.