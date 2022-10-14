Sav Malagán Returns and More Concept Art on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

Plus, get a closer look inside The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic.

Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic is here!

Last week at New York Comic Con, we got our first look at covers and interior pages from several forthcoming books and comics in the Star Wars: The High Republic initiative. And today on a brand-new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show, our guest host Kristin Baver revealed even more character concept art from the series and a glimpse inside her forthcoming book, The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic.









We first met her in Phase I, but today we got our first look at concept art for a younger version of Sav Malagán and an interior page from Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1.



You know her from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, now meet Jedi Master Yaddle a few hundred years before the prequel film! The Force-user is the same species as Yoda and Grogu, and she'll play an important role by the end of Phase II.





We got our first look at Sky Graf, the 15 year old tech genius, pilot, and member of the Graf prospecting clan, who is determined to be the first to the mysterious Planet X.

And from Marvel's forthcoming comic The Blade, Barash Silvain, a Jedi honor-bound to fight alongside Porter Engle, was revealed.



Plus, the show debuted covers for Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #5 illustrated by Yanick Paquette and the variant for The Blade #3 by Leinil Francis Yu.





And we got a glimpse inside the forthcoming Abrams title The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic, arriving next month.

Catch up with the latest episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!







Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.