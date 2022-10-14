ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Sav Malagán Returns and More Concept Art on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

October 14, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Plus, get a closer look inside The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic.

Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic is here!

Last week at New York Comic Con, we got our first look at covers and interior pages from several forthcoming books and comics in the Star Wars: The High Republic initiative. And today on a brand-new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show, our guest host Kristin Baver revealed even more character concept art from the series and a glimpse inside her forthcoming book, The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic

Sav Malagan concept art


Sav Malagan an an interior page from Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures 1


We first met her in Phase I, but today we got our first look at concept art for a younger version of Sav Malagán and an interior page from Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1.

Jedi Master Yaddle concept art


You know her from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, now meet Jedi Master Yaddle a few hundred years before the prequel film! The Force-user is the same species as Yoda and Grogu, and she'll play an important role by the end of Phase II.

Sky Graf


We got our first look at Sky Graf, the 15 year old tech genius, pilot, and member of the Graf prospecting clan, who is determined to be the first to the mysterious Planet X.

Barash Silvain concept art

 

And from Marvel's forthcoming comic The Blade, Barash Silvain, a Jedi honor-bound to fight alongside Porter Engle, was revealed.

Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic 5 illustrated by Yanick Paquette

 

The variant for The Blade 3 by Leinil Francis Yu


Plus, the show debuted covers for Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #5 illustrated by Yanick Paquette and the variant for The Blade #3 by Leinil Francis Yu. 

The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Art of Sskeer excerpt

The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Art of Porter excerpt


And we got a glimpse inside the forthcoming Abrams title The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic, arriving next month.

Catch up with the latest episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

