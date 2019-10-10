The Clone Wars Rewatch: The Chase is On in the "Wookiee Hunt"

It's not wise to upset a Wookiee. It's an even worse idea to chase one.

66: “Wookiee Hunt” (Season Three, Episode 22)

"A great student is what the teacher hopes to be."

Synopsis:

As Ahsoka and her youngling allies struggle to evade the Trandoshan hunters, their efforts receive an unexpected boost when a new captive -- Chewbacca the Wookiee -- arrives. Chewie scrounges parts to assemble a communicator to send out a distress signal and later help arrives from Wookiee warriors led by General Tarfful.

Analysis:

Last week, Ahsoka brought hope to the hopeless younglings surviving in hiding on the Trandoshan moon of Wasskah. But the loss of their leader, killed by a hunter, deals an emotional blow to those left behind.

Through her Jedi training, and later the help of a certain Wookiee, Ahsoka is able to rally the remaining younglings to fight back, staging an offensive on the beach, an organized and bold strategy to free themselves from the dim hunters.

"If it's only a matter of time 'til we die, I say we go down with a fight!" Ahsoka says, a rallying cry and an inspiration.

The ever-resourceful Chewbacca is able to get a message to his nearby homeworld by cobbling together a transmitter from the debris at the crash site. That ultimately results in the rescue party of Wookiee warriors they need for the hunters to become the hunted.

Ahsoka and Chewbacca are survivors. Despite bleak circumstances, they summon the strength to fight back and find a way off the moon. But even after she's been made to suffer, Ahsoka never forgets who she is. She refuses to let Garnac place the blame on her for his son's death, and when he reaches for his weapon, she uses the Force in self-defense, not for attack.

Because of her training, Ahoska became a leader in an impossible situation, a savior among survivors, and a self-rescuing Padawan.

Intel:



Many of the background Trandoshans are named for real and fictional reptiles, with inspiration from rattlesnakes to The Creature from Black Lagoon, but at least one pays homage to former Lucasfilm employee Mary Franklin: Ramy.

