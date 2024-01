"Madness can sometimes be the path to truth.

" Yoda is deeply unsettled when he hears something from beyond the grave: the voice of Qui-Gon Jinn. Knowing that it is impossible for a Jedi to retain his identity after death, the Jedi Council begins to worry that Yoda may be corrupted by the influence of the dark side. Determined to find answers, Yoda escapes the Jedi Temple to follow the disembodied voice.