Halle Burtoni
A strong-willed female Kaminoan Senator, Halle Burtoni was once well-respected in both the Galactic Senate and on her own world of Kamino, known for its production of the Republic's clone troopers. At the height of the Clone Wars conflict, Burtoni bartered her clone production efforts into a seat in the Senate, and she longed for nothing more than to see Padmé's peace-promoting efforts fail. But Burtoni's aggressive and intrusive behavior led to her downfall, and after the dawn of the Empire, Burtoni was disgraced among top government officials, without a planet or a people to represent as the surviving Kaminoans were scattered among the stars.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Female
Dimensions
Height: 2.13m
species