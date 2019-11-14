ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Two Droids on a "Mercy Mission"

November 14, 2019
Kristin Baver

They really were on one...this time.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

71: “Mercy Mission” (Season Four, Episode 5)

"Understanding is honoring the truth beneath the surface."

A scene from "Mercy Mission."

Synopsis:

After quakes have devastated the planet Aleen, a Republic relief effort arrives, including the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO, who embark on a surreal journey through Aleen's enchanted subterranean world to save the planet.

Analysis:

It's like something out of a dream, or perhaps a Shakespearean comedy.

A scene from "Mercy Mission."

Artoo and Threepio are many things -- helpers to their organic masters, future heroes of the Rebellion -- and today they are adventurers on a diplomatic mercy mission to restore peace on a planet locked in a deadly dispute.

Their whole adventure plays out as something of a mistake, beginning with C-3PO tumbling into the void in a manner only the golden droid can with his faithful counterpart R2-D2 following after him. It seems it was the intention of the Aleenas to have the droids act as emissaries, since no peace negotiation can be had either above or below ground when both sides will surely die from exposure to the air of the other.

A scene from "Mercy Mission."

    • Threepio's sometimes cursed metal body works perfectly to allow him to wander the labyrinth below, dodging the creaky-jointed Kindalo to get to Orphne. Quick-tongued and sharp witted, the bewitching nymph dwells in the company of dazzling insect-like creatures and acts as a guide using only riddles.

    A scene from "Mercy Mission." A scene from "Mercy Mission."

    Fortunately, Artoo can not only play back her rhyme for Threepio to ponder, but the peppy little astromech is also equipped with a reserve supply of water and a spout, which he quickly uses to unlock the puzzle and a magical river that spits the two droids back out on the surface.

    A scene from "Mercy Mission."

    • The clones in their company don't seem to have much patience for the droids when they return from their quest, but the Aleena know who really saved the day. Like the Ewoks before them, they seem to have nothing but praise for the droids who did indeed provide valuable disaster relief on their world.

    A scene from "Mercy Mission."

    Intel:

    • Clone Commander Wolffe's armor changes each season. This time, the new armor deco was created by supervising director Dave Filoni.

    What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

    Next up: Come back next Thursday when the droid adventures continue in "Nomad Droids."

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

