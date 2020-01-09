The Clone Wars Rewatch: "Kidnapped" And Enslaved

Anakin is haunted by his past when a slaver comes to Kiros.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

77: “Kidnapped” (Season Four, Episode 11)

"Where we are going always reflects where we came from."

Synopsis:

Zygerrian slavers are behind the sudden disappearance of an entire colony of people on the planet Kiros. As Anakin and Ahsoka rush to defuse a series of bombs planted by the slavers, Obi-Wan must fight with their imposing leader, Darts D'Nar.

Analysis:

A good old fashioned fist-fight, a deserted town, and a couple of rickety walkers give this episode a distinctly western feel. For Anakin and Ahsoka, sauntering into this new town to meet Darts D'Nar is also a sharply personal mission.

The colonists who have been rounded up like cattle are Ahsoka's people. Unable to defend themselves in the same way the young Jedi regularly springs into action, the peaceful Togruta artists are at the mercy of Republic intervention.

But for Anakin, the appearance of the slaver reopens a wound not yet so old. Sold into slavery himself as a child, his own mother left behind and enslaved when he was rescued by the Jedi and taken away from Tatooine, the very idea of D'Nar's mission is an insult that Anakin does not take lightly.

We see the blistering rage threatening to rise to the surface when he holds his lightsaber to D'Nar's throat, growling his inquiry -- a threat and a promise that he will ignite his blade if he doesn't get answers soon.

Ahsoka is wide-eyed, perhaps fearful of this new side to her master, but for those who know where his destiny lies, it's the same pain and fear always simmering just below his smiling facade.

Intel:



The storyline for this episode and ensuing arc was adapted from the 2008 Dark Horse comic series Slaves of the Republic.

Next up: Come back next Thursday as Anakin continues to struggle with his emotions in "Slaves of the Republic."

