Darts D'Nar
A proud Zygerrian, Darts D'Nar longed for the days when Zygerria was once again an influential power in the galaxy. He believed that an alliance with Count Dooku and the Separatists was a step in the path towards rebuilding this former glory, though he was often impatient at the Count's indirect means. To D'Nar, power not flexed is power wasted. With relish, he supervised the conquest of Kiro, and the forced relocation of thousands of Togruta colonists. A powerfully built Zygerrian, Darts D'Nar was a master of the electro-whip.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.89m
species
Vehicles