The Clone Wars Rewatch: A "Jedi Crash" and the Master Ahsoka Fears to Lose

The young Padawan learns an important lesson when Anakin is wounded in battle. To save him, he must be left behind.

17: “Jedi Crash” (Season One, Episode 13)

"Greed and fear of loss are the roots that lead to the tree of evil."

Synopsis:

When Anakin and Ahsoka try to help a besieged Jedi General Aayla Secura, Anakin is gravely injured. A crash landing on the uncharted grass-covered planet of Maridun forces the survivors to plead with the colonists there for medical aid.

Analysis:

It's one of Jedi Master Yoda's most enduring lessons put into action -- a Jedi must learn to let go of everything they fear to lose. For Ahsoka, that means going against her feelings -- dominated by worry and doubt -- and leaving her badly injured master behind. It's the best chance she and the rest of the crew have of not only surviving themselves, but finding a way off the grassy rock where they've crash landed and finding some medical attention for their wounded.

Leaving Anakin, with Captain Rex standing vigilant guard, is what's best for the group. But that doesn't make Ahsoka's choice an easy one. And her emotional response to the situation is a confusing one for the young Padawan. "It is forbidden for Jedi to form attachments, yet we are supposed to be compassionate," she says.

Care for the masses, but not for any individual person. An attachment to a single other soul over all others can cloud your judgement. Or as Master Aayla puts it, "Don't lose 1,000 lives just to save one." Afterall, Anakin was hurt in the course of saving Ahsoka, Aayla, and the others by sacrificing himself, saving many lives and risking just one.

Ahsoka lets go for the greater good, walks away from her friend and teacher when her instincts tell her to stay by his side. The small band of explorers encounter savage beasts on their journey, but there is no time for their sorrows. When some of their clone troopers are lost, they must keep moving and save their mourning for another day.

And eventually their sacrifice is rewarded, at least in part. The Lurmen, a peaceful people, are reticent to help. But their brave leader, Tee Watt Kaa, is also compassionate to the Jedi's plea. And by sending his son the healer, Ahsoka has at least completed her mission to help Anakin recover.

But violence breeds violence, and the Lurmens initial fear of the visitors is not unfounded.

Intel:



Both the Expanded Universe and a race left over from Revenge of the Sith influenced the story in this episode.

If you recognize the sound of Anakin's ventilator, it's because it's the same effect that is emitted by Darth Vader's breathing mask.

