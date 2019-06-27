The Clone Wars Rewatch: All's Fair in the "Hunt for Ziro"

Sy Snootles stars in her greatest performance yet.

52: “Hunt for Ziro” (Season Three, Episode 9)

"Love comes in all shapes and sizes."

Synopsis:

Cad Bane has broken Ziro the Hutt out of prison, but the Hutt Council has tossed him into a new cell while seeking vital information: a hidden journal detailing the criminal activities of the Hutt crime families. With the help of Sy Snootles, his estranged lover, Ziro makes another daring escape and is on the run again in no time.

Analysis:

This is one of those delightfully weird forays that not only completely works for the series but is at once new and unmistakably Star Wars.

The two odd couples at the heart of this installment cast the Hutts and the Jedi in a fresh light.

First there's Quinlan Vos, who in teaming up with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Nal Hutta proves to be a rather unconventional Jedi foil to the rule-abiding and patient master of Anakin Skywalker. Vos is a maverick, renowned for his skills as an expert tracker with a keen sense for reading objects for clues to their past interactions. He's brash and bold, and clearly doesn't spend his days at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. He flouts the basics of peacekeeping by busting down the door of Ziro's mother's hut without so much as an apology.

Quinlan's very existence is a challenge to the rigid and buttoned-up ways of the Jedi Council, and his freewheeling tendencies suggest that it's possible to be a powerful Jedi without falling into line with the rest of the masters.

In that same vein, Ziro is clearly not playing by the agreed upon rules of the Hutt crime family, opting to slither to the beat of his own drum. He keeps a secret diary of family dirt as protection, vowing to spill the secrets to the Republic if he should be harmed. He sponges off his dear ol' mother. And after breaking her heart once before, he's reunited with Sy Snootles when she offers him a way out of the latest cage to hold him.