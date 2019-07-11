The Clone Wars Rewatch: A War with "Heroes on Both Sides"

From a certain point of view, it's the Jedi and the Republic on the wrong side of the conflict.

53: “Heroes on Both Sides” (Season Three, Episode 10)

"Fear is a great motivator."

Synopsis:

When the Senate begins debating a bill that would eliminate government oversight of the Banking Clan's activities in order to fund the war, Padmé and Ahsoka travel in secret to the capital of the Confederacy of Independent Systems and gain fresh perspective on the conflict in a meeting with Mina Bonteri and her son, Lux.

Analysis:

War is complicated.

The Separatists were part of the Republic, but they believe that government is corrupt. Those who remain loyal to the Republic believe it's the Separatists who are in the wrong. And caught somewhere in the middle are the peacekeepers of the galaxy, the Jedi, now acting as generals in the conflict fighting for the Republic.

But it's harder to believe sweeping generalizations -- for example, that all Separatists are evil -- when you put a face to the war. When Ahsoka meets Lux Bonteri and his family, seeing the warm way Padmé greets her old friend and hearing the story of the sacrifice Mina Bonteri's husband, Lux's father, made on the battlefield, she begins to see things differently.

Lux challenges her perspective. Instead of black and white, she's getting older and starting to understand the gray areas surrounding the conflict.

Mainly that there can be heroes on both sides, from a certain point of view. And while it's tempting to fit the galaxy into tidy labelled boxes -- good and evil, right and wrong -- it's impossible to maintain that limited thinking once you begin to see the nuance in the war.

And even with peace briefly on the table, the corruption flowing through the veins of the senate all but ensures that the war will drag on, the seeds of distrust firmly planted once more amid the droid bombing. The Republic and the Separatists aren't so different. They both have misplaced their faith in an unscrupulous leader who stands to benefit from the war.

Intel:



The title of this episode is pulled directly from the opening crawl for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

