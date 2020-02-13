The Clone Wars Rewatch: Keep Your "Friends and Enemies" Close

Strong is the truth. And overdue.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

82: “Friends and Enemies” (Season Four, Episode 16)

"Keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer."

Fleeing across the galaxy with criminal fugitives, a disguised Obi-Wan, Cad Bane and Moralo Eval are tenaciously pursued by Anakin and Ahsoka, who have no idea they're chasing their friend.

As Master Yoda says, "Overdue the truth is."

The Jedi Council's plan to infiltrate the prison and unlock the details of the plot against Chancellor Palpatine was risky from the start. But sneering Palpatine plays every side, and by leaking intel to Anakin he's set into motion a dangerous new game.

In going after Hardeen, Anakin may get killed trying to avenge what he believes to be his master's death. But if he succeeds, he'll also have brought to fruition the very thing that's left him so enraged and agitated as he perceives the Jedi to be sitting back and doing nothing.

Only the truth can save master and apprentice, still indelibly connected in the Force in a way that no funeral procession or face-altering procedure can sever.

But there are still some who would manipulate the truth for their own gain before the day can be won, including the very person the Jedi are contorting themselves to protect.

Chess ko, Sebulba. Inside the saloon, keep an eye out for a poster advertising an autograph signing by the famed podracer.

