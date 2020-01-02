The Clone Wars Rewatch: The Legacy and "Carnage of Krell"

“You have to learn to make your own decisions.”

76: “Carnage of Krell” (Season Four, Episode 19)

"Our actions define our legacy."

Synopsis:

With two of his men facing execution for disobeying orders, Captain Rex must confront his overly aggressive commander, General Krell. Risking charges of mutiny, Rex must make a dark choice as the true face of the enemy emerges.

Analysis:

Like Count Dooku before him, and Anakin Skywalker in the near future, Pong Krell is a Jedi who has lost his way.

A new power is rising in the galaxy, and Krell intends to be on the winning side no matter the cost. Loyal only to himself, leading the clones to slaughter will hasten his plan to hand the Separatists a victory and curry favor with Dooku to become a Sith apprentice.

But Krell's corruption is only able to succeed on the backs of a legion of obedient clones, pawns in his game who he expects will blindly follow his orders and march toward death. And with an army of clones just like Dogma, Krell's plan may have reached fruition.

Aptly named for his fervent belief in protocol and unwavering loyalty to the Galactic Republic, Dogma is prepared to betray his brothers when they fail to follow orders, and blindly agree to an execution in lieu of an actual trial. Fortunately, despite being literal clones, the rest of the troopers don't adhere to Dogma's ideals. And even Dogma eventually redeems himself, delivering the fatal blaster shot to Krell's turned back when Rex can't quite bring himself to pull the trigger.

It's arguable that Krell was indeed too dangerous to be kept alive; the clones may follow the Jedi into battle but they don't uphold the Jedi code. And for Dogma, being betrayed by his leader was too much to bear.

As Captain Rex says, "You have to learn to make your own decisions." When those in power are making a mistake, they need to be called out, not obeyed without question. And Krell, in the eyes of anyone who regards the clones as more than expendable creatures created to be dispatched to battle and disposed of by blaster, is making a mistake by turning brother against brother. After sowing seeds of discord, the final part to his nefarious plot is to lie to both sides and have the clones kill each other under the guise of fighting Umbarans in stolen armor. The revelation of this particular part of his treachery is like a gut punch.

The senselessness of the battle, and the encroaching evil taking hold to turn brother against brother, leaves the survivors wondering: what's the point? And when the war is won, what's to become of the soldiers quite literally born to fight?

Although the double-bladed lightsaber has been carried by others including Darth Maul, Pong Krell is the first Jedi to have a hinged double-ended lightsaber.

