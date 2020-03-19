The Clone Wars Rewatch: "Brothers" Reunited

Savage Opress ventures to a strange world in search of his kin.

87: “Brothers” (Season Four, Episode 21)

"A fallen enemy may rise again, but the reconciled one is truly vanquished."

Synopsis:

Savage Opress is on a quest to find his long-lost brother, Maul. After more than a decade since Maul's gruesome encounter with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Savage voyages into the depths of the twisted planet Lotho Minor to find whatever became of the fallen Sith Lord.

Analysis:

Ranting, spider-leg Maul may be my favorite Maul. Deep beneath the surface of the trash planet he calls home, his brother Savage Opress has come to find him. Far from the calculating, acrobatic Sith warrior we once knew, Savage encounters the rickety, shambling shell of the former Darth Maul.

Subsisting, existing, but not truly living by most measures, Maul has gone mad in his exile, scuttling about on his cobbled-together legs and vacillating between crazed laughter and frantic crying, always muttering to himself.

Maul is broken by any definition: in spirit, in mind, in body. And anyone else may have backed away slowly, left Maul to his insanity, or been killed in the process.

Not Savage. Through their bond, Savage reaches Maul, spurred on by their brotherhood but in reality by showing the shambling mess that used to be his kin something arguably as powerful as the Force itself: compassion.

Savage listens, patiently, as Maul rants until he lands on his motivation. Maul has thrived with one purpose: revenge.

He must. Have. Revenge.

Intel:



The opening logo is red instead of the usual yellow for this episode and the next, a tribute to Maul.

