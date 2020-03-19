ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: "Brothers" Reunited

March 19, 2020
Kristin Baver

Savage Opress ventures to a strange world in search of his kin.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

87: “Brothers” (Season Four, Episode 21)

"A fallen enemy may rise again, but the reconciled one is truly vanquished."

A scene from "Brothers."

Synopsis:

Savage Opress is on a quest to find his long-lost brother, Maul. After more than a decade since Maul's gruesome encounter with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Savage voyages into the depths of the twisted planet Lotho Minor to find whatever became of the fallen Sith Lord.

A scene from "Brothers."A scene from "Brothers."

Analysis:

Ranting, spider-leg Maul may be my favorite Maul. Deep beneath the surface of the trash planet he calls home, his brother Savage Opress has come to find him. Far from the calculating, acrobatic Sith warrior we once knew, Savage encounters the rickety, shambling shell of the former Darth Maul.

A scene from "Brothers."

Subsisting, existing, but not truly living by most measures, Maul has gone mad in his exile, scuttling about on his cobbled-together legs and vacillating between crazed laughter and frantic crying, always muttering to himself.

Maul is broken by any definition: in spirit, in mind, in body. And anyone else may have backed away slowly, left Maul to his insanity, or been killed in the process.

A scene from "Brothers." A scene from "Brothers."

Not Savage. Through their bond, Savage reaches Maul, spurred on by their brotherhood but in reality by showing the shambling mess that used to be his kin something arguably as powerful as the Force itself: compassion.

A scene from "Brothers."A scene from "Brothers."

Savage listens, patiently, as Maul rants until he lands on his motivation. Maul has thrived with one purpose: revenge.

He must. Have. Revenge.

Intel:

  • The opening logo is red instead of the usual yellow for this episode and the next, a tribute to Maul.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when old enemies unite in "Revenge."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

