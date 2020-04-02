The Clone Wars Rewatch: Rebels and "A War on Two Fronts"

Saw and Steela Gerrera are ready for battle.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

89: “A War on Two Fronts” (Season Five, Episode 2)

"Fear is a malleable weapon."

Synopsis:

Anakin, Obi-Wan, Ahsoka, and Rex travel to Onderon, a world under Separatist control. There, they will train a group of insurgent rebels -- including Lux Bonteri -- to help take back the capital city of Iziz from the rule of a duplicitous king.

Analysis:

The Onderon arc presents a fascinating moral dilemma for the Jedi Council. As defenders of the Republic, stepping in to help the insurgents could be construed as assisting a terrorist cell, since the ruling party is aligned with the Separatists.

But in Anakin's eyes, supporting the local resistance will help the war efforts across the board. And from a certain point of view he's right -- these aren't terrorists. They're rebels.

And like the rebels that will come after them, like Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, the secret to their success isn't simply the Force -- it's a potent combination of perseverance and hope.

Steela and Saw Gerrera are siblings fighting for something they believe in, and they're willing to risk everything for freedom. But they'll ill equipped.

It's lucky, then, that a Separatist spy droid brings clankers to their door while the Jedi emissaries are visiting to train them to defend themselves. Their position discovered by the enemy, they still have a chance of winning the day.

Intel:



The planet Onderon originally appeared in the Star Wars Expanded Universe in 1993's Tales of the Jedi comic series.

First seen here, Saw Gerrera would go on to appear in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars Rebels.

