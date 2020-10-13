A Sibling Saga

From Luke and Leia to The Mandalorian's Xi’an and Qin, the stories of sibling bonds run through Star Wars.

Family relationships have always played a special part in Star Wars stories. And few family bonds are stronger, or in some cases as complicated, than that of siblings. Some Star Wars siblings like Sabine and Tristan Wren grew up together, while others like Luke and Leia didn’t discover their relationship until years later.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable sibling relationships from Star Wars stories across the years.

Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa

The reveal that Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa were brother and sister was one of the most memorable and surprising twists that came out of the original trilogy. Even though they grew up in extremely different circumstances -- Luke a moisture farmer on Tatooine, Leia raised as a princess of Alderaan -- they always shared a spirit for adventure and a desire to help those in need. Once they found each other their bond would never break -- even after a lengthy separation.

Sabine and Tristan Wren

Sabine and Tristan Wren grew up together on the planet Mandalore. Like many siblings, Sabine and Tristan’s relationship was tested when the actions of one affected their entire family. When Sabine returned home to Mandalore in the Star Wars Rebels episode “Legacy of Mandalore,” she discovered Tristan had joined a commando group to prove Clan Wren’s loyalty to the Empire after Sabine defected from the Imperial Academy. To many on Mandalore Sabine was still considered a traitor. Tristan was initially wary of assisting Sabine and her rebel friends, but their shared love of family and Mandalore eventually helped reunite all of Clan Wren in a fight against the Empire.

Steela and Saw Gerrera

Steela Gerrera and her brother Saw were early rebels in the fight to free their home planet of Onderon from the Separatists. They fought together during the Clone Wars, which led to Onderon’s liberation and Steela being named a rebel leader among her people. After Steela’s death, Saw continued to fight against the later-established Empire for many years with a band of extremists he commanded. Saw never forgot his sister, however, and carried a hologram of her to honor her memory.

The Son and Daughter

Some families are a bit more mysterious (or perhaps dysfunctional) than others. The Mortis arc episodes from Star Wars: The Clone Wars introduced the Father and his children, the Son and the Daughter. This family of Force-wielders were at constant odds with one another as the Son desired destruction, the Daughter desired peace, and their Father tried to find a balance between them.

Maul, Savage Opress, and Feral

In some Star Wars stories, two character’s family bonds were used against each other. In The Clone Wars episode “Monster,” Savage Opress and his brother Feral both competed to be the new champion of Asajj Ventress. Savage helped Feral survive the trails only to later murder him after succumbing to Ventress’s magic in an act of blind loyalty to her.

After breaking away from Ventress’s control, Savage rescued his younger brother Maul from exile on Lotho Minor and helped rehabilitate him on Dathomir. The two worked together to take control of the galaxy until their efforts caught the eye of both the Jedi and Darth Sidious.

Satine and Bo-Katan Kryze

Sisters, like all siblings, don’t always see eye to eye. This was certainly the case with Satine and Bo-Katan Kryze and their visions for the future of Mandalore. Duchess Satine, first introduced in The Clone Wars episode “The Mandalore Plot” wanted her people to be pacifists. Bo-Katan wanted Mandalore to embrace the warrior side of its history and was (for a time) a lieutenant in the Mandalorian terror organization Death Watch. Even though the two sisters bitterly disagreed about the political and military direction of their homeworld, they worked together when an outsider, Maul, took control of their homeworld.

Rose and Paige Tico

Star Wars: The Last Jedi introduced the Tico sisters to the Star Wars galaxy. Resistance gunner Paige died while successfully bombing the First Order ship, the Fulminatrix. Her sister Rose, a Resistance maintenance worker, escaped and never forgot her sister’s sacrifice. These sisters didn’t share any screen time, but the two-piece necklace cherished by both Rose and Paige connected the duo. The love Rose had for her sister helped inspire the maintenance worker to continue her fight with the Resistance even when the odds appeared heavily stacked against them.

Eila and Kel

In Star Wars Resistance, the Colossus becomes a home for racers, pirates, and young siblings Eila and Kel. This brother-and-sister duo escaped a First Order massacre on their home planet of Tehar, and with the assistance of Kazuda Xiono and the turtle-like Chelidae, found a safe place to hide themselves (and Eila’s Force sensitivity) from the First Order on the giant refueling station.

Xi’an and Qin

In Chapter 6 of The Mandalorian, “The Prisoner,” Twi’lek Xi’an risked her life to rescue her brother Qin from a New Republic Transport. However, when the siblings were separated during the breakout, Qin was quick to dismiss his sister, concerned solely for his own interests. In the end, the Mandalorian outwitted both.

