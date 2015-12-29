The First Order

Kel has always looked out for his younger sister, Eila. When the First Order came to their planet and annihilated their village, he and his sister escaped but could not avoid the long arm of the First Order's command. On the Colossus platform, Kaz and Neeku, plus the gentle Chelidae on the engineering level aboard the Colossus, helped Kel and his sister trick the First Order into thinking they were dead. Then they made the Colossus their home. After the ship left Castilon, the two children from Tehar found it difficult to always be cooped up inside the cavernous Colossus. During a routine supply run, they convinced Kaz to let them sneak aboard a transport shuttle and explore a beautiful planet. On the surface, a dazzling insect led them to a Temple of the Force, similar to those they knew from their homeworld. But this ancient site had recently been excavated by a treasure hunter, revealing a Sith temple below. Lost in the maze of the old ruins, the two siblings found the adventure they were seeking when their friend, Kaz, triggered a switch and become trapped in a pit below.