Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Beyond with the Star Wars Green Gift Guide

March 1, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The Child, a.k.a. Grogu, Boba Fett, and a Gamorrean Fighter get fans in the spirit of the holiday.

To paraphrase Rey, we didn’t know there was this much green in the entire galaxy!

Whether you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day or just enjoy the beauty of shades of emerald and jade, evoking the splendor of nature and the power of the energy binding the natural world, StarWars.com has something for you with a green guide to celebrate the coming of spring.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark from Disney-Lucasfilm Press

Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark from Disney-Lucasfilm Press

Green lightsabers usually conjure visions of Jedi Knights taking on crime lords on Tatooine or battling the Trade Federation and Darth Maul on Naboo. But there’s a new Jedi Padawan with a bright green blade. Meet Reath Silas and other new characters in a recent addition to The High Republic initiative.

LEGO Star Wars: Yoda’s Galaxy Atlas from DK

LEGO Star Wars: Yoda’s Galaxy Atlas from DK Publishing

Travel from the green swamps of Dagobah to the emerald forests of Endor with your green guide, a LEGO Star Wars version of Jedi Master Yoda (complete with a little backpack!)

Protect Our Forests T-shirt from Fifth Sun

Protect Our Forests T-shirt from Fifth Sun

The Ewoks know something about keeping things green, and they’re always ready to protect the forest moon of Endor from intruders and other dangers. With this bright green tee, you can join the cause.

Star Wars Pop! Boba Fett Bobbleheads and Keychains from Funko Star Wars Pop! Yoda Bobbleheads and Keychains from Funko

Star Wars Pop! Bobbleheads and Keychains from Funko

Choose from the concept art version of Jedi Master Yoda, the Child, a.k.a. Grogu, in a bag, or even a pint-sized Boba Fett. Will he keep an eye on your keys? As you wish.

The Child Moccasins from Ground Up

The Child Moccasins from Ground Up

Soft shearling makes these moccasins comfortable for traversing the galaxy or simply kicking it in the Razor Crest or wherever you call home.

Star Wars The Child Matching Pajamas from Hanna Andersson

The Child Matching Pajamas from Hanna Andersson

Whether you’re the baby of the family or a wise elder like Yoda, everyone in the family can be swaddled in soft matching pajamas with original artwork celebrating the Child from The Mandalorian.

Star Wars Rodian Sweatshirt from Heroes & Villains

Star Wars Rodian Sweatshirt from Heroes & Villains

Fans of the green-skinned Greedo can celebrate his alien species with a soft crew-neck fleece.

Gamorrean Fighter Concept Maquette from Regal Robot

Gamorrean Fighter Concept Maquette from Regal Robot

We admit to being a little green with envy when Jon Favreau first tweeted an image of a concept maquette announcing the second season of The Mandalorian. Now you can bring a collectible version of the Gamorrean Fighter home.

The Mandalorian The Child Green Tea from Republic of Tea

The Child Green Tea from The Republic of Tea

Bright green leaves, mixed with ginseng and honey, make a soothing cup of tea for a calm spirit and a clear mind just like Grogu.

The Jedi Master Pendant from Star Wars Fine Jewelry

The Jedi Master Diamond Pendant from Star Wars Fine Jewelry

A gleaming green jade stone carved in the image of Yoda makes this pendant the perfect symbol of the delicate balance between the natural world and the energy binding the galaxy together.

Lucky Grogu Tee from Tee Turtle

Lucky Grogu Tee from Tee Turtle

The Child embraces the luck only a four-leaf clover can bring.

Stormtrooper St. Patrick's Day Mug from Zazzle

Stormtrooper St. Patrick's Day Mug from Zazzle

Or, if your allegiance is to the Empire, what else would you drink your coffee from on a holiday break?

