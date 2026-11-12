A new documentary from director R.J. Cutler, new poster art for the landmark theatrical rerelease of the original 1977 Star Wars film, and new limited-edition merchandise have all been unveiled as Lucasfilm and Disney offer a preview of the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Star Wars in 2027.
Starting in January, the global celebration will honor five decades of storytelling with new project announcements, anniversary merchandise, dedicated fan events, archival releases, and reimagined Disney Parks and Cruise Line offerings all anchored by the theatrical re-release of the original 1977 film on February 19, 2027 and the return of a new Star Wars film in theaters with Star Wars: Starfighter on May 28, 2027.
“It is incredibly special to mark the 50th anniversary by returning the original version of Star Wars to theaters so audiences can experience this part of film history on the big screen,” says Lucasfilm Co-President Lynwen Brennan. “We look forward to celebrating with our fans all year long — from the releases of Ahsoka and Star Wars: Starfighter to exclusive merchandise, new publishing stories, unforgettable experiences and interactive games. We are so thankful for our amazing community and hope these experiences bring joy to Star Wars fans everywhere.”
Among the exciting events and collaborations celebrating the anniversary, StarWars.com can exclusively reveal a new Star Wars Retro 3.75-inch-scale line from Hasbro, sculpted to pay homage to the original Kenner action figures that dominated toy shelves and playrooms in the late 1970s.