Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027, offerings include:

In theaters and beyond

On February 19, be among the first to watch a restored version of the original Star Wars (1977) in theaters on thousands of screens globally. The film will be released in digital and film formats, including IMAX 70mm, Digital IMAX, 4DX and D-BOX, with the presentation including an added celebratory logo in advance of the film featuring a newly orchestrated score by John Williams.

The film will also debut with a new poster by Matt Ferguson, which pays homage to the original poster art created in 1977.

In addition to the theatrical re-release of Star Wars (1977), Cosm will debut a Shared Reality rendition in select locations nationwide. Beginning in March 2027, step inside Cosm’s 12K+ immersive LED Dome and travel to a galaxy far, far away, complete with themed environments and custom food and beverage offerings.

Then during the first weekend in April, Disney Concerts will bring the musical legacy of Star Wars to life with Star Wars in Concert: The Skywalker Saga at the Hollywood Bowl, the site of the very first official Star Wars concert in November of 1977. Hosted by Anthony Daniels, the beloved actor behind the mask of C-3PO, these special performances of John Williams’ iconic film scores will feature scenes and music from all nine Skywalker Saga films in a sweeping celebration of the stories, themes, and music that have inspired audiences around the world for five decades.

Also running April 1–4, 2027 in Los Angeles, Star Wars Celebration will bring the sold-out ultimate Star Wars fan experience to the Los Angeles Convention Center, featuring epic panels, hundreds of exhibitors, exclusive merchandise and legendary guests.

And Industrial Light & Magic is developing Disney Immersive Cinema by ILM, an immersive experience featuring Star Wars: A New Hope. While the film is unchanged, select moments will expand into viewers’ surroundings, bringing you closer to the iconic characters, worlds and moments that helped define a generation of filmmaking. First unveiled at Meta Connect 2026, Disney Immersive Cinema by ILM is in development for Meta VR Glasses and Meta Quest 3 and 3S with additional details to be announced at a later date.

A Star Wars Day to remember

On May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm will release a brand new documentary, The Hero Awakens, from acclaimed filmmaker R.J. Cutler, available exclusively to watch on Disney+. Detailing the making of Star Wars, this film features archival footage and audio captured during and around the making of the historic film in 1977. The Hero Awakens is produced by Lucasfilm, Cutler and This Machine - a part of Sony Pictures Television, and Kennedy Marshall.

Then on May 28, Star Wars: Starfighter premieres starring Ryan Gosling as Kade Auberon. This Filmed For IMAX release was shot with IMAX-certified cameras and will be released in a wide variety of formats including IMAX 70mm in a select number of locations, for a story that takes place in an entirely new era of Star Wars storytelling and features all-new characters and locations.