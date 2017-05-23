X-wings and the Millennium Falcon take on the Death Star in a gelatin bundt cake. Because why not?
We may have just celebrated Star Wars Day, but May 25 is another landmark day in the Star Wars universe -- it’s the 40th anniversary of Star Wars! To celebrate this historic occasion, I’ve recreated the Battle of Yavin in gelatin form. Gelatin isn’t the traditional gift for a 40th anniversary? Well, it should be.
Imagine a fleet of X-wing starfighters and the Millennium Falcon -- all headed towards the Death Star -- and all edible. A magical cinematic scene, ready to serve up for an epic Star Wars celebration.
I’m not going to lie, this recipe is a little more complicated than usual but it’s the 40th anniversary -- this will be a day long remembered! Take your time, focus, and you’ll hit your target. Remember: the Force will be with you, always.