Star Wars at 40 | Recipe: The Battle of Yavin in Gelatin

May 23, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

X-wings and the Millennium Falcon take on the Death Star in a gelatin bundt cake. Because why not?

We may have just celebrated Star Wars Day, but May 25 is another landmark day in the Star Wars universe -- it’s the 40th anniversary of Star Wars! To celebrate this historic occasion, I’ve recreated the Battle of Yavin in gelatin form. Gelatin isn’t the traditional gift for a 40th anniversary? Well, it should be.


Imagine a fleet of X-wing starfighters and the Millennium Falcon -- all headed towards the Death Star -- and all edible. A magical cinematic scene, ready to serve up for an epic Star Wars celebration.


I’m not going to lie, this recipe is a little more complicated than usual but it’s the 40th anniversary -- this will be a day long remembered! Take your time, focus, and you’ll hit your target. Remember: the Force will be with you, always.


    • Black Sesame Gelatin: Death Star & Millennium Falcon


    You’ll need:


    1 Death Star silicone mold by Kotobukiya
    1 small Millennium Falcon silicone mold by Kotobukiya


    Ingredients:


    3 tablespoons black sesame seeds
    3 tablespoons sugar
    2 cups whole milk
    2 packets Knox gelatin


    Directions:


    1. In a spice grinder or food processor, blend the sesame seeds and sugar until finely ground.
    2. Bring 1-½ cups of the milk to a boil, being careful not to scald.
    3. In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the remaining ½ cup milk until dissolved, then add to the boiling milk along with the sesame mixture. Stir until dissolved the gelatin is dissolved.
    4. Close the Death Star mold and with a small funnel, carefully pour the mixture into the sphere. Pour the remaining mixture into the Millennium Falcon mold. Refrigerate the molds for 4-6 hours until solid.


    Vanilla gelatin X-wings in a gelatin bundt cake.


    Vanilla Gelatin X-wings


    You’ll need:


    1 small X-wing silicone mold by Kotobukiya


    Ingredients:


    1 packet Knox gelatin
    1 cup whole milk
    2 tablespoons sugar
    ½ teaspoon vanilla


    Directions:


    1. Bring ¾ cups of the milk to a boil, being careful not to scald.
    2. In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the remaining 1/4 cup milk until dissolved, then add to the boiling milk along with the sugar. Stir in the vanilla and whisk until the sugar and gelatin are dissolved.
    3. Pour the milk mixture into the X-wing mold. Refrigerate for 4-6 hours until solid.


    A gelatin bundt cake with gelatin starships inside.


    Battle of Yavin Gelatin Bundt


    You’ll need:


    1 (8 cup) bundt pan
    Edible star sprinkles

    Step 1 ingredients:


    6 packets Knox gelatin
    6 cups water
    1-1/2 cups sugar

    Directions:


    1. Bring 6 cups of water to a boil.
    2. In a bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the remaining 2 cups of water until dissolved, then add to the boiling milk along with the sugar. Stir until the sugar and gelatin are dissolved. Let cool, then pour into the bundt pan.
    3. Chill for 20 minutes until the gelatin starts to slightly stiffen.
    4. Take the Death Star, 4 X-wings, and Millennium Falcon and place upside down in the gelatin, around the bundt pan. Sprinkle in a few stars.
    5. Place back in the refrigerator until solid.

    Step 2 ingredients:


    2 packets Knox gelatin
    2 cups water
    1/4 cup sugar

    Directions:


    1. Bring 1-1/2 cups of water to a boil.
    2. In a bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the remaining 1/2 cup of water until dissolved, then add to the boiling milk along with the sugar. Stir until the sugar and gelatin are dissolved. Let cool.
    3. Place the remaining 2 X-wings upside down onto the gelatin. Add a few more star sprinkles, then pour the cooled clear gelatin mixture on top, filling up the bundt pan.
    4. Chill in the refrigerator for 6 hours or overnight.
    5. Once solid, place the bundt pan in warm water to loosen, then turn over onto a serving plate.

    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

