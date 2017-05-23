Black Sesame Gelatin: Death Star & Millennium Falcon

You’ll need:

1 Death Star silicone mold by Kotobukiya

1 small Millennium Falcon silicone mold by Kotobukiya

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons black sesame seeds

3 tablespoons sugar

2 cups whole milk

2 packets Knox gelatin

Directions:

1. In a spice grinder or food processor, blend the sesame seeds and sugar until finely ground.

2. Bring 1-½ cups of the milk to a boil, being careful not to scald.

3. In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the remaining ½ cup milk until dissolved, then add to the boiling milk along with the sesame mixture. Stir until dissolved the gelatin is dissolved.

4. Close the Death Star mold and with a small funnel, carefully pour the mixture into the sphere. Pour the remaining mixture into the Millennium Falcon mold. Refrigerate the molds for 4-6 hours until solid.

Vanilla Gelatin X-wings



You’ll need:

1 small X-wing silicone mold by Kotobukiya

Ingredients:

1 packet Knox gelatin

1 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

1. Bring ¾ cups of the milk to a boil, being careful not to scald.

2. In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the remaining 1/4 cup milk until dissolved, then add to the boiling milk along with the sugar. Stir in the vanilla and whisk until the sugar and gelatin are dissolved.

3. Pour the milk mixture into the X-wing mold. Refrigerate for 4-6 hours until solid.

Battle of Yavin Gelatin Bundt

You’ll need:

1 (8 cup) bundt panEdible star sprinkles

Step 1 ingredients:

6 packets Knox gelatin6 cups water1-1/2 cups sugar

Directions:

1. Bring 6 cups of water to a boil.2. In a bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the remaining 2 cups of water until dissolved, then add to the boiling milk along with the sugar. Stir until the sugar and gelatin are dissolved. Let cool, then pour into the bundt pan.3. Chill for 20 minutes until the gelatin starts to slightly stiffen.4. Take the Death Star, 4 X-wings, and Millennium Falcon and place upside down in the gelatin, around the bundt pan. Sprinkle in a few stars.5. Place back in the refrigerator until solid.

Step 2 ingredients:

2 packets Knox gelatin2 cups water1/4 cup sugar

Directions:

1. Bring 1-1/2 cups of water to a boil.2. In a bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the remaining 1/2 cup of water until dissolved, then add to the boiling milk along with the sugar. Stir until the sugar and gelatin are dissolved. Let cool.3. Place the remaining 2 X-wings upside down onto the gelatin. Add a few more star sprinkles, then pour the cooled clear gelatin mixture on top, filling up the bundt pan.4. Chill in the refrigerator for 6 hours or overnight.5. Once solid, place the bundt pan in warm water to loosen, then turn over onto a serving plate.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.