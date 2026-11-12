Director R.J. Cutler’s newest documentary will include never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content from the production that launched the Star Wars franchise.

Go behind the scenes of the original Star Wars film like never before with The Hero Awakens, a new documentary film arriving on Disney+ this Star Wars Day.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker R.J. Cutler, The Hero Awakens will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the original movie, unearthing the inside story of how the historic film came together in a new documentary entirely assembled from archival material dating back to the original production.

Never-before-seen footage and never-before-heard interviews tell the story of Star Wars as it was being made, before anyone knew the profound impact the film would have, for an inspiring and insightful new take on the making of the future masterpiece.

Debuting on Disney+ May 4, 2027, the documentary captures the setbacks, triumphs, challenges, and uncertainties as they happen, in an unparalleled chronicle of the making of a cinematic legend. The Hero Awakens is produced by Lucasfilm, Cutler and This Machine - a part of Sony Pictures Television, and Kennedy Marshall.