Quiz: Which Chopper Are You Today?

Are you built to be Hera Syndulla’s best friend or made to wreak havoc on the Empire?

Over the last 10 years, the Star Wars Rebels crew really has become like a second family to us. There's space mom Hera Syndulla and space dad Kanan Jarrus (RIP), of course, but you know who the real hero of the budding rebellion is? Chopper, if you ask him! The Ghost crew's resident droid helped train Ezra Bridger to become a Jedi, gave Sabine Wren a canvas for her impressive art, and seemed to always be ready with a quippy retort for Zeb — even if we don't all speak binary. So as we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the premiere of "Spark of Rebellion," the first episode in the critically acclaimed series, we have to ask: Which Chopper are you today?

Take this official StarWars.com quiz to find out the answer as we commemorate one of our favorite droids.