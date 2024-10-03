STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Quiz: Which Chopper Are You Today?

October 3, 2024
October 3, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Are you built to be Hera Syndulla’s best friend or made to wreak havoc on the Empire?

Over the last 10 years, the Star Wars Rebels crew really has become like a second family to us. There's space mom Hera Syndulla and space dad Kanan Jarrus (RIP), of course, but you know who the real hero of the budding rebellion is? Chopper, if you ask him! The Ghost crew's resident droid helped train Ezra Bridger to become a Jedi, gave Sabine Wren a canvas for her impressive art, and seemed to always be ready with a quippy retort for Zeb — even if we don't all speak binary. So as we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the premiere of "Spark of Rebellion," the first episode in the critically acclaimed series, we have to ask: Which Chopper are you today?

Take this official StarWars.com quiz to find out the answer as we commemorate one of our favorite droids.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars Rebels Remembered

    October 3, 2024

    October 3, 2024

    Oct 3

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Outlaws", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-outlaws"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Poll: Which Star Wars Outlaws Syndicate Has Your Allegiance?

    September 25, 2024

    September 25, 2024

    Sep 25

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Outlaws", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-outlaws"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Outlaws World Should You Hide Out On?

    September 6, 2024

    September 6, 2024

    Sep 6

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"}

    Quiz: Who Would You Take as an Apprentice?

    July 8, 2024

    July 8, 2024

    Jul 8

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which High Republic Job Is Right for You?

    June 21, 2024

    June 21, 2024

    Jun 21

  • {:title=>"Tales of the Empire", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/tales-of-the-empire"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Are You More Barriss Offee or Morgan Elsbeth?

    May 10, 2024

    May 10, 2024

    May 10

  • {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Should You Watch Right Now? 

    February 16, 2024

    February 16, 2024

    Feb 16

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved