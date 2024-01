Are you a fearless Twi'lek pilot, evil Jedi hunter, or someone else?

Sure, everyone wants to be a member of the Ghost crew. But there are a lot of different characters in Star Wars Rebels. You could be a Lothal rebel, but maybe you’re more like an Imperial. Take this quiz and find out which Rebels character you are! (Don’t worry if you didn’t get Kanan or Hera right away. These quizzes are tricky.)