Poll: Which Star Wars Outlaws Syndicate Has Your Allegiance?

Join in the latest StarWars.com poll to find out which underworld group has the most new members.

As a scoundrel making their way through the galaxy in Star Wars Outlaws, Kay Vess would tell you that it’s important to make friends. You never know when you’ll need some backup! While you can choose to curry favor with more than one of the big players in the criminal underworld, we know that one of them must be your favorite.

If you had to pick just one, which syndicate in Star Wars Outlaws has your allegiance? We won’t tell the others what you said. Promise.